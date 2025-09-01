  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • "I get my a*s run over": Kyle Busch blames lack of grip for restart struggles following Southern 500 setback

"I get my a*s run over": Kyle Busch blames lack of grip for restart struggles following Southern 500 setback

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Sep 01, 2025 04:41 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Kyle Busch - NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch complained about tire trouble after triggering Ryan Blaney's spin at Darlington Raceway. A frustrated Busch took to his team radio and relayed that he was getting 'swarmed' by his competition.

The Richard Childress Racing driver lost his rear and got squirrelly over Turn 4 during a Stage 2 restart. Blaney, running just behind, had little room to react and ended up with a rear contact from Austin Dillon's No.3 Chevy.

The move sent the Team Penske driver spinning off track. He almost backed into the inside walls but managed to recover without any damage to his No.12 Ford. Meanwhile, Busch kept his wheels on track and continued unharmed, but it wasn't enough to keep his frustration at bay.

NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto shared the radio excerpt between Busch and his No.8 team, writing,

"Kyle Busch think he might need different air pressures for restarts vs. after green flag pit stops. He's complaining his car isn't launching well."
"I have no grip and I get swarmed. I get my a*s run over on restarts," Kyle Busch said.
Earlier in the race, Kyle Busch faced the brunt of a lap 1 incident that left several cars bumping into each other. Busch himself got tagged multiple times and got spun out as a result. He immediately took his radio and had an expletive-filled outburst.

Kyle Busch defines success for final 10 races

Kyle Busch spoke to Frontstretch ahead of the Southern 500 and outlined his goals for the remainder of the season. He remained firm on the fact that a win could be the only saving grace.

"I mean getting a win, that's what it's all about. You know, we've got to find our way to victory lane. So some good places um for us maybe, but got to have the the right balance, the right speed, everything together," he said. [0:30 onwards]
"I guess this is a pretty low low, but you know, just not winning wise, but that's what it's all about. You know, we're in a performance-based business. We need to win and get ourselves back into that winning form," he added.
youtube-cover
Kyle Busch is currently out of playoff contention for a second straight year. He is in place, however, to support his RCR teammate Austin Dillon in his bid for the title.

The No.3 driver had a rather poor outing at Darlington when compared to his teammate. Busch finished among the top-10 at eighth, while Dillon placed several spots behind at 23rd. Following the same, Dillon is eight points below the playoff cutline.

Playoff drivers Josh Berry and Alex Bowman got caught up in the opening lap debacle and finished outside the top-30, which has them below Dillon with a 19-point disadvantage.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

