“I was gonna text him and say 'Are you okay?’”: Denny Hamlin on Kyle Busch after RCR driver bumped him during caution at Richmond

On the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin revealed he was planning on texting Kyle Busch following their contact under caution at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin was meaning to ask how Busch was doing as the latter's struggles on the track continued.Their contact happened on lap 196 of 400. They were alongside each other when Busch hit Hamlin from the outside. Based on an onboard via NASCAR Insider Steven Taranto on X, Busch hit the brakes hard after the driver in front of him, Alex Bowman, suddenly slowed down before “doorslamming” the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.Take a look at the incident below:“I was gonna text him and I was gonna say 'Are you okay?' It was so weird. We were under caution and I felt 'Boom!', I'm like 'What the hell?' I guess he was warming his tires up and just [expletive] doorslammed the sh** out of me,” Taranto quoted Hamlin.Denny Hamlin also pointed out that Kyle Busch was “hitting everything” last weekend. One of the most significant instances was when his former JGR teammate wrecked Chase Elliott on lap 198. Several drivers were involved in the multi-car crash, including Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, and Brad Keselowski.While Hamlin finished 10th in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond, Busch came home in 16th place. The bigger concern, however, was Busch’s shrinking playoff hopes with just one race left in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. His Richard Childress Racing teammate, Austin Dillon, captured the victory, putting more attention on his outing in the cutoff race at Daytona International Speedway.“I want to be genuine about it”: Denny Hamlin on texting Kyle Busch after the race at RichmondWhen Actions Detrimental podcast co-host Jared Allen told Denny Hamlin to ask how Kyle Busch was doing via a text, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver said he wanted to be genuine about it. He argued that Busch's situation didn't “look right”.The 58-time Cup race winner said:“I want to be genuine about it, like, ‘Hey bud, how are you doing? Doing okay?’ He just wiped out a few cars, and then the #9 (Chase Elliott) was coming by and he clipped him on the way out.” [39:52]“I don't know, man. It's tough to say. It just doesn't... I don't know, look right,” he added.Denny Hamlin drives the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: ImagnHamlin and Busch spent 15 seasons together as teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008 to 2022. During that span, they pushed each other at the front of the field, but Busch arguably had the stronger stint, winning two Cup Series championships (2015 and 2019) in the #18 Toyota.Busch left for Richard Childress Racing starting in the 2023 season. That year also marked the last time he claimed a win in the Cup Series, particularly in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. He is set to return to the #8 Chevrolet next season after signing a one-year extension last May.