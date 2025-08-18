  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “I was gonna text him and say 'Are you okay?’”: Denny Hamlin on Kyle Busch after RCR driver bumped him during caution at Richmond

“I was gonna text him and say 'Are you okay?’”: Denny Hamlin on Kyle Busch after RCR driver bumped him during caution at Richmond

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Aug 18, 2025 23:10 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Denny Hamlin (left) and Kyle Busch (right) - Source: Getty

On the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin revealed he was planning on texting Kyle Busch following their contact under caution at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin was meaning to ask how Busch was doing as the latter's struggles on the track continued.

Ad

Their contact happened on lap 196 of 400. They were alongside each other when Busch hit Hamlin from the outside. Based on an onboard via NASCAR Insider Steven Taranto on X, Busch hit the brakes hard after the driver in front of him, Alex Bowman, suddenly slowed down before “doorslamming” the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Take a look at the incident below:

“I was gonna text him and I was gonna say 'Are you okay?' It was so weird. We were under caution and I felt 'Boom!', I'm like 'What the hell?' I guess he was warming his tires up and just [expletive] doorslammed the sh** out of me,” Taranto quoted Hamlin.
Ad
Trending
Ad

Denny Hamlin also pointed out that Kyle Busch was “hitting everything” last weekend. One of the most significant instances was when his former JGR teammate wrecked Chase Elliott on lap 198. Several drivers were involved in the multi-car crash, including Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, and Brad Keselowski.

While Hamlin finished 10th in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond, Busch came home in 16th place. The bigger concern, however, was Busch’s shrinking playoff hopes with just one race left in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. His Richard Childress Racing teammate, Austin Dillon, captured the victory, putting more attention on his outing in the cutoff race at Daytona International Speedway.

Ad

“I want to be genuine about it”: Denny Hamlin on texting Kyle Busch after the race at Richmond

When Actions Detrimental podcast co-host Jared Allen told Denny Hamlin to ask how Kyle Busch was doing via a text, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver said he wanted to be genuine about it. He argued that Busch's situation didn't “look right”.

Ad

The 58-time Cup race winner said:

“I want to be genuine about it, like, ‘Hey bud, how are you doing? Doing okay?’ He just wiped out a few cars, and then the #9 (Chase Elliott) was coming by and he clipped him on the way out.” [39:52]
“I don't know, man. It's tough to say. It just doesn't... I don't know, look right,” he added.
Ad
Denny Hamlin drives the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn
Denny Hamlin drives the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

Hamlin and Busch spent 15 seasons together as teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008 to 2022. During that span, they pushed each other at the front of the field, but Busch arguably had the stronger stint, winning two Cup Series championships (2015 and 2019) in the #18 Toyota.

Busch left for Richard Childress Racing starting in the 2023 season. That year also marked the last time he claimed a win in the Cup Series, particularly in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. He is set to return to the #8 Chevrolet next season after signing a one-year extension last May.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications