“I got fired right before”: Mark Martin finds similarity in Ty Dillon spotter's sudden dismissal from Kaulig Racing ahead of Talladega race 

Following the Las Vegas Motor Speedway crash last Sunday, Kaulig Racing has fired Ty Dillon's spotter ahead of the Talladega Superspeedway race. Reflecting on that, former NASCAR driver Mark Martin found a similarity in Joe White's firing ahead of the 2.660-mile tri-oval superspeedway race.

The Cup Series team let go of White after the infamous Dillon and William Byron incident happened during the closing laps of the 267-lap race. With 31 laps to go, Dillon faced some issues with his #10 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and attempted to enter the pits.

Following a miscommunication, Byron, who was running behind him, was unaware of the situation and had nowhere to go. The event resulted in a double DNF for the OEM. Recollecting White's firing ahead of the Talladega race, Mark Martin recalled a similar incident that happened during his initial racing years.

The NASCAR veteran was let go from Jim Stacy Racing prior to the 2.660-mile tri-oval superspeedway race in the 1983 season. The team claimed to "run up front and win some races" and replaced Martin with Morgan Shepherd. Reflecting on that, the former Cup Series driver wrote:

"Well I got fired right before @TALLADEGA once too man. Maybe things will work out for the better. They did for me."

Ty Dillon wrapped the South Point 400 held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in P37. Meanwhile, playoff-qualified William Byron was one spot ahead of him in 36th place. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the 267-lap race, becoming the first driver to land a spot in the Championship Four race.

"He needs to do something very deliberate to be a signal": Dale Jr. got candid about actions that could have avoided Ty Dillon's crash

Ahead of the Talladega Superspeedway race, Dale Jr. opened up about Ty Dillon and William Byron's crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. During the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt Jr. pointed out that the Kaulig Racing driver could have taken some deliberate actions to avoid the crash.

Following the crash, the former Xfinity Series driver reminisced about his racing days. Dale Jr. claimed he would send a signal to let the drivers behind know that he was about to pit under a green flag. Earnhardt Jr. used to pull down early toward the apron, giving other drivers enough space to pass him, avoiding a crash. Dale Jr. further stated:

"From the time he [Ty Dillon] comes off a turn two. He needs to do something very deliberate to be a signal. And I guess none of that, none of that really happened. There's a lot of sh***y feelings about the racetrack, but that's one of them."

"When you're pitting under a green flag, and it's one of those racetracks kind of like, you know, Vegas, where you you're you spend a lot of time slowing down on the banking in the groove, and you're like, 'God,' and every time you're like, 'You're trying to get to pit road fast, but you're trying to also, like, not get run over.' It is like it is very nerve-wracking," he concluded.

Ty Dillon currently ranks 32nd in the Cup Series points table with 447 points to his account. Additionally, he has secured only one top ten finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway and has led 17 laps in 33 starts this season.

