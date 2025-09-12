  • NASCAR
  "I got into politics because of Charlie Kirk": Danica Patrick opens up after shocking assasination of the political activist in Utah

“I got into politics because of Charlie Kirk”: Danica Patrick opens up after shocking assasination of the political activist in Utah

By Dipti Sood
Published Sep 12, 2025 02:39 GMT
Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick's recent post on Instagram, along with a post she posted earlier in remembrance of Charlie Kirk on Instagram. Source: Instagram- @danicapatrick

Danica Patrick shared how Charlie Kirk played a role in her political interest following his assassination. The former racing driver explained that Kirk first influenced her to take part in political events, eventually leading her to speak publicly and campaign.

Her post was uploaded on Instagram. She used it to honor Kirk after his assassination at Utah Valley University. Patrick credited Kirk as the turning point for her political involvement in her message. She recalled attending her first political event, Amfest, in December 2023 with her sister. She added:

“ I got into politics because of @charliekirk1776. It truly was my turning point. • Amfest was my first political event December of 2023, with my sister. The backlash I got for attending lit a fire under my ass and I spoke the next year at the same event on top of campaigning for @realdonaldtrump. I will speak again in 2025. • I am not sure what to expect, other than one thing…where Charlie left off, we will continue. With all that we have. 🙏”
Danica Patrick’s tribute came after Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of Donald Trump, was fatally shot while addressing a large audience at Utah Valley University. He was delivering remarks under a tent with the slogan “The American Comeback” when a gunman fired from a rooftop, hitting him in the neck. He was 31. About 3,000 people were present, including university police and his personal security detail.

As per the NY Times, the authorities confirmed that two people had been questioned and released, leaving the shooter still at large. F.B.I. director Kash Patel initially announced that someone was in custody, but later reversed his statement. Officials have since called the attack an assassination and appealed for public tips.

Political leaders on both sides condemned the shooting. Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, along with Trump, described it as an attack on democracy. Trump ordered flags lowered to half-staff until Sunday.

Kirk’s death also triggered widespread misinformation online. A Canadian man named Michael Mallinson was falsely identified as the shooter by fake accounts, leading to harassment and threats before the claim was debunked.

“Charlie, help us from heaven”: Danica Patrick remembers Charlie Kirk

Danica Patrick also shared a separate message on Instagram expressing grief and admiration for Charlie Kirk. She remembered him as more than just a political activist. She wrote:

“He was a great American, husband, father, leader, man of faith, business man, boss, speaker, and inspiration to millions,”

Patrick referred to his role in making conservative values resonate with younger audiences. She explained that Kirk’s ability to turn a political rally into a lively event made him stand out. His work through Turning Point USA created spaces where Republican values were embraced by students across high schools and universities.

She also asked for strength in the face of his loss. Danica Patrick wrote:

“God, please help us. And maybe I could also say… Charlie, help us from heaven… as his energy for gods work never seemed to run out.”

Danica Patrick’s tribute made her a part of many Republican figures who spoke after Kirk’s assassination. His death was felt not only as the loss of a political activist but also as the loss of someone who had motivated a generation of conservatives to take part in politics.

