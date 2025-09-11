  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • F1 pundit Danica Patrick reacts to Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk being shot dead

F1 pundit Danica Patrick reacts to Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk being shot dead

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Sep 11, 2025 10:14 GMT
F1 pundit Danica Patrick reacts to Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk
F1 pundit Danica Patrick reacts to Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk's assassination (Images from @danicapatrick on Instagram)

F1 insider Danica Patrick shared her condolences on social media, reacting to Charlie Kirk's assassination. He was shot dead on the 10th of September 2025, on the Utah Valley University campus during a TPUSA campaign.

Ad

Kirk, associated with the Republican Party, was most popularly known for founding Turning Point USA, a conservative non-profit organization, in 2012. It was used to advocate for high school and university students for conservative politics.

While speaking during one such event of the TPUSA at Utah Valley University, Kirk was shot and killed by an unknown assassin. His death received global attention and condemnation.

Active Republicans shared their condolences for Charlie Kirk, who was 31 years old when shot. Danica Patrick, who has remained largely active during Donald Trump's MAGA campaign for the 2024 Presidential Elections, also shared a post on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"[Charlie Kirk] was a great American, husband, father, leader, man of faith, business man, boss, speaker, and inspiration to millions. His mission to bring conservative values into high schools and colleges helped make being a republican cool again in the youth. He was able to take a rally and turn it into a high energy fun party! He was able to take his vision and passion and turn it into reality," she wrote on Instagram.
Ad
"God, please help us. And maybe I could also say… Charlie, help us from heaven… as his energy for gods work never seemed to run out."
Ad

Charlie Kirk had a major impact on the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver. Patrick once explained that she had no interest in politics, but it was only after she heard him.

Danica Patrick on how Charlie Kirk helped her get into politics

A few years prior, Danica Patrick was only known as a motorsports driver, being the only woman to have won a race in IndyCar, and one of the most recent female participants in NASCAR history.

Ad

After her racing career ended, she dwelved into politics and became a popular figure during Donald Trump's 2024 campaign. She remained an active supporter on social media and consistently attended campaigns.

However, this wasn't always the case. In an interview in March this year, Patrick revealed how she got into politics and how Charlie Kirk was a major reason behind it.

"I didn’t know who Charlie Kirk was. I never paid attention to politics and quite specially have been avoiding the news since 2018," she said.
Ad

Patrick then explained that she attended one of Kirk's events, and it became the turning point in her life.

"After going to that event, I posted some photos of my sister and I. It [her post] said, ‘I love this country.’ That was a divisive comment to so many, which was ridiculous. I then met Tucker Carlson and went on his show in the beginning of January. I came back from Florida and Charlie reached out to go on his show. I was like, ‘Well, I guess I’m in politics now.'"

She has since been an active supporter of the Republican Party and Donald Trump as President. Patrick continues to post and share her ideologies on social media with over a million followers.

About the author
Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya Tripathi

Twitter icon

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications