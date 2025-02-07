"I got tired of watching Patrick Mahomes win": NASCAR veteran Rick Mast makes bold prediction for 2025 NFL Super Bowl

Former NASCAR driver Rick Mast weighed in on the upcoming Super Bowl. In a conversation with Charlie Marlow, Mast touched upon the mega event and stated that he is tired of seeing Kansas City Chiefs star, Patrick Mahomes, win in the NFL finale.

Mast, a former Cup Series driver, recently spoke with YouTuber and podcaster Marlow. They discussed the 2025 Super Bowl and shared their respective thoughts and previews.

Marlow began the interview by narrating how he no longer has a team to support since he is from St. Louis, which no longer has a team. As a result, many NFL fans have switched their loyalties to different teams, such as Los Angeles and Kansas.

Speaking about Kansas, Marlow mentioned how Mahomes' craze took over the schools and colleges, and he was tired of seeing the Chiefs winning back-to-back. Connecting Marlow's words, Mast reiterated the same. He said:

"The Chiefs, they've got the Jimmy Johnson effect going on right now. Tired of seeing him (Patrick Mahomes) winning. Here's my deal on this," Mast said. "I love Andy Ried... I love Patrick Mahomes and got tired of watching him win like Jimmy Johnson."

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is a three-time Super Bowl champion, having won the titles in 2020, 2023, and 2024. He is also a three-time Super Bowl MVP and a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

As a player, Mahomes has led his team to seven consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and five Super Bowl appearances since his arrival at the Chiefs in 2018. This year, Mahomes' Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

Rick Mast delivered reality check on NASCAR's shift of heroism

During a recent conversation with Kenny Wallace on the Kenny Wallace podcast, Rick Mast delivered a reality check about NASCAR drivers. The former NASCAR driver stated that the current generation drivers do not have the strong connection with the fans that the drivers in the 1990s, such as Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, or Darrell Waltrip, had.

NASCAR Winston Cup Series driver Rick Mast (75) during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

"We've also lost some of the appeal of the drivers being heroes to the fans," Mast told Wallace. "I'm not taking away anything from these guys now, they're very talented, they've all got personalities.”

“There's a disconnect somewhere between these drivers and the fans that we used to have in the 90s. That connection is just not there and I'm not sure in today's media world, with social media and with everything that goes on - how do we do that?” he added.

Rick Mast raced in the NASCAR Cup Series for 15 years where he racked up 364 appearances with four pole positions and 36 top 10s. His last race in this series was the 2002 Pontiac Excitement 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mast also raced in the Xfinity Series where he claimed nine wins, five pole positions, and 95 top 10s.

