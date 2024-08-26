“I hate that it came so late” - Denny Hamlin on Bubba Wallace’s late performance boost amid playoff bubble fight

With a late surge in consistent performances, Bubba Wallace’s playoff chances look optimistic but still uncertain. Wallace has been relying on points to secure one of the final three playoff spots left as the NASCAR regular season heads to its final race at Darlington Raceway this weekend before playoffs.

Bubba Wallace has earned five top-10 finishes in the last seven races. His boss Denny Hamlin is happy with Wallace’s recent consistent performance but hates to see that this improved performance came late in the regular season. If Wallace and his #23 Toyota found this form earlier in the season, they might have been in a better position for the playoffs.

Speaking on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast about Wallace’s recent improvement, Hamlin said:

Trending

“It’s not sour grapes on my end that the 23 team’s in this spot. It’s just, man, I’m liking at least what I’m seeing when it comes to the performance now. This is a good, acceptable performance. I hate that it came so late in the game, but they’re on it right now. They’re running well.”

Bubba Wallace is coming off a P6 finish at Daytona International Speedway, running a total of 16 laps with the lead.

Wallace is in the scenario after failing to win this season. He currently sits 17th in the Cup Series playoff standings, 21 points behind Chris Buescher, who holds the last playoff spot heading to Darlington.

Bubba Wallace frustrated with his playoff situation but vows to win at Darlington

The 23XI Racing driver is not happy with this year’s performance, despite the late improvement. He took full responsibility for their dismal season, believing he should have won multiple races but couldn’t do it.

Speaking to NBC Sports on his 2024 season after the last Daytona Summer race, Bubba Wallace said:

“Not good enough. Simple as that. Easiest way to put it. We had a fast Columbia Toyota Camry – just not good enough. You have one car (at 23XI Racing) fighting for a regular season championship and another car right around the bubble. It is unacceptable. I’ll take all of that weight on my shoulder – should have won multiple times this year and we haven’t.”

Despite playoff pressure, the 30-year-old is focusing on winning the Darlington race.

Wallace added:

“We don’t deserve to be here, and we are – I’ve got to go win next week. That’s it.”

Expand Tweet

Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 before the 2024 playoffs is a make-or-break moment for the #23 23XI Racing Toyota driver, as he needs to either win or secure a strong finish, hoping that those around him in the playoffs battle falter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback