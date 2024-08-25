  • home icon
NASCAR Playoff Picture 2024: Updated Cup Series points standings after Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

Twenty-five races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Harrison Burton clinched his first career victory in the series after winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24.

In a dramatic Daytona race, Burton took the lead from Kyle Busch on the final lap and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Burton secured his berth in the 2024 playoffs and gained 40 points. He moved from 34th to 13th in the Cup Series playoffs points table with 306 points.

Burton’s win changed the playoff picture. With one next Sunday’s Darlington race left in the regular season – Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain are 21 points and 27 points below the playoffs cut-off line.

Despite finishing P21, Kyle Larson stayed in the top position in the playoff points table. However, Larson is 17 points behind Tyler Reddick in the regular-season points table.

After a runner-up finish at Daytona, Kyle Busch gained 39 points and moved to 19th position in the points table with 552 points. He is 106 points behind Chris Buescher, who is now holding the 16th and final spot.

Michael McDowell, who started from pole, was involved in a multi-car wreck on Lap 153 that knocked him out of the race. He gained 10 points and is 23rd in the playoffs points table with 459 points.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 29th. He gained 23 points and is fifth in the playoffs points table with 755 points.

NASCAR playoff standings after Coke Zero Sugar 400

Top-16 Cup drivers will advance to the playoffs. Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400:

Drivers – Points

  1. Kyle Larson - (4 wins, 806)
  2. William Byron - (3 wins, 743)
  3. Christopher Bell – (3 wins, 737)
  4. Tyler Reddick – (3 wins, 823)
  5. Ryan Blaney - (2 wins, 755)
  6. Denny Hamlin - (2 wins, 712)
  7. Chase Elliott - (1 win, 805)
  8. Brad Keselowski – (1 win, 718)
  9. Alex Bowman – (1 win, 648)
  10. Joey Logano – (1 win, 586)
  11. Daniel Suarez – (1 win, 527)
  12. Austin Cindric – (1 win, 486)
  13. Harrison Burton – (1 win, 306)
  14. Martin Truex Jr. - 695
  15. Ty Gibbs - 676
  16. Chris Buescher – 658 (NASCAR Cup Series playoffs cut-off)
  17. Bubba Wallace – 637
  18. Ross Chastain - 631
  19. Kyle Busch - 552
  20. Chase Briscoe - 514
  21. Todd Gilliland - 480
  22. Carson Hocevar - 467
  23. Michael McDowell - 459
  24. Josh Berry - 448
  25. Noah Gragson - 426
  26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 404
  27. Erik Jones - 381
  28. Ryan Preece - 368
  29. Daniel Hemric - 365
  30. Austin Dillon - 360
  31. Justin Haley - 356
  32. John Hunter Nemechek - 343
  33. Corey LaJoie - 335
  34. Zane Smith - 316
  35. Kaz Grala - 166
  36. Cody Ware - 98
  37. Joey Hand - 43
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 39
  39. Derek Kraus - 32
  40. David Ragan - 17

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 1.

Edited by Yash Soni
