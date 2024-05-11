“I hate to even ask this” -  Kyle Weatherman appeals for help to NASCAR community amid concerning family situation 

DGM Racing driver Kyle Weatherman has called the NASCAR fraternity for help as his mother-in-law's breast cancer situation has escalated to her bones and brain. He also thanked the racing community for their support.

Since his debut in the 2019 Xfinity Series, Weatherman has been a force to reckon with, claiming multiple top-10s each year. However, the Missouri native has a big part of his life outside the high-octane world dedicated to social services and charities.

The 26-year-old is renowned in the community for his selfless gestures by volunteering in organizations looking to help for a good cause like A Kid Again, The National Breast Cancer Foundation, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and several others.

Moreover, Kyle Weatherman's mother-in-law and aunt are suffering from breast cancer and the Xfinity racer ensures during October every year to spread awareness about the deadly disease across the masses.

In a saddening turnaround of events, Weatherman's mother-in-law Barbara Brooks' condition has worsened and the cancer has spread across the bones and brain. A couple of days back, when Barbara was admitted to the hospital, Weatherman tweeted and asked the fanbase to send in their prayers for her mother-in-law's speedy recovery.

As per the current update, Barbara Brooks' condition isn't looking good, and according to Kyle Weatherman's wife Meg Brooks, the doctors have declared that her mother has very few days left. While Weatherman's family prays for Barbara's miraculous recovery, he posted a message, asking the NASCAR community for donations to help his mother-in-law.

The DGM Racing driver wrote (via X):

"Wow, thank you everyone. The racing community never fails to amaze me, and I am so thankful for your support and prayers. I hate to even ask this, but my mother-in-law needs help. I'd really appreciate it if you’d consider sharing or donating to the GoFundMe created to help our family with expenses."

Meg Brooks has organized a fundraiser on GoFundMe with a goal of $15000, from which 45 donations have been received until now totaling $3298.

Kyle Weatherman calls off his Darlington stint amid mother-in-law's worsening condition as Kaden Honeycutt fills in

A few hours before appealing for help, Weatherman announced his exit from the Xfinity Series race at Darlington, and part-time Truck Series driver Kaden Honeycutt will be replacing the former.

The #91 Chevy driver has competed in ten races this season, with the best outcome coming from his recently concluded run at the Dover Motor Speedway. After facing a miserable streak of disappointing finishes, Weatherman churned out a satisfactory result with his P8 finish on the Monster Mile.

While the DGM Racing driver eyed another promising result at Darlington, his family's call for help resulted in Weatherman canceling his TooToughToTame Xfinity Series run.

Sharing the news of his withdrawal from the Darlington race, Kyle Weatherman Tweeted:

"Due to a family emergency I will not be participating in today’s on track activities at @TooToughToTame. Thank you to @KadenWHoneycutt for filling in on such short notice. To my team, fans, and sponsors thank you for your support and understanding."

Cole Custer is the polesitter for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Spring Race At Darlington, while Honeycutt will replace Kyle Weatherman in P24.