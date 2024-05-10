NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Friday’s Xfinity and Truck Series schedule at Darlington Raceway looks like

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series are scheduled to be on the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on Friday (May 10) as the action of the season’s 12th weekend kicks off at Darlington Raceway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying before hitting the track on Saturday for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200.

Meanwhile, Truck Series teams will take part in practice and qualifying today and will conclude the day with the main event at 7:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Friday predicted mostly cloudy skies during the day, with a high temperature of 74 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.

Full NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at Darlington Raceway:

Friday, May 10, 2024

Garage open

9 am ET: Truck Series

12 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Xfinity Series

2 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

3:05 pm ET – 3:25 pm ET: Truck Series practice

3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 5:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (147 laps and 200.8 miles)

Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway: Entry List

Below is the entry list for the Darlington Xfinity race:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - David Starr
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #17 - William Byron
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Taylor Gray
  18. #20 - Aric Almirola
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - John Hunter Nemechek
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - Chad Finchum
  26. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #81 - Chandler Smith
  34. #88 - Carson Kvapil
  35. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  36. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  38. #98 - Riley Herbst

