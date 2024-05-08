NASCAR Goodyear 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 08, 2024 19:14 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Darlington Raceway for the 13th race of the 2024 season, the Goodyear 400, on Sunday, May 12.

This weekend, the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the fifth time. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will compete over 293 laps in Darlington, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.238 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's NASCAR’s all three national series events at Darlington Raceway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, May 11, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 75°F, Low 54°F, Mostly sunny, varying 5 mph and 5% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 75°F, Low 54°F, Mostly sunny, varying 5 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Goodyear 400: High 79°F, Low 57°F, Cloudy, West 5–15 mph and 5% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Darlington in several ways, especially in May or June.

The factors that could affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2024 iteration of the Goodyear 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Derek Kraus
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Darlington Raceway for Goodyear 400 on May 12 at 3 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

