NASCAR Goodyear 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Darlington Raceway for the 13th race of the 2024 season, the Goodyear 400, on Sunday, May 12.

This weekend, the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the fifth time. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will compete over 293 laps in Darlington, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.238 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's NASCAR’s all three national series events at Darlington Raceway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, May 11, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 75°F, Low 54°F, Mostly sunny, varying 5 mph and 5% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 75°F, Low 54°F, Mostly sunny, varying 5 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Goodyear 400: High 79°F, Low 57°F, Cloudy, West 5–15 mph and 5% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Darlington in several ways, especially in May or June.

The factors that could affect Sunday’s race are temperature, rain, wind, visibility and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2024 iteration of the Goodyear 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Derek Kraus #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Darlington Raceway for Goodyear 400 on May 12 at 3 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.