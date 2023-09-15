"I hate this kind of racing": Kyle Larson and his wife Katelyn Sweet agree on their dislike of a certain type of NASCAR track

Kyle Larson's wife Katelyn Sweet, along with the rest of the world, got a reminder of how dangerous NASCAR racing can be when Ryan Preece went for a wild tumble at Daytona International Speedway last month. Motorsports in general has a tendency to disguise itself as a safe environment, which to an extent it is. However, it doesn't take long for things to spiral out of control.

The final race of the 2023 regular season at Daytona saw the Stewart-Haas Racing driver tumble on the tri-oval's infield as his car flipped mid-air after lifting off the ground. Managing to walk out of an intense crash, Preece was deemed okay, apart from bruises around his eyes.

Another driver who claimed to have endured the hardest hit of his career at the tri-oval was Ryan Blaney, who collided head-on into the outside wall of the track at nearly 200 mph. Kyle Larson's wife Katelyn Sweet tweeted after the race:

It is understandable for a driver's family member to dislike the kind of racing superspeedways are known for, despite NASCAR being famous around the world for the same.

Kyle Larson agrees with his wife Katelyn on the dangers of racing at superspeedways

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson seemed to agree with his wife's take on superspeedway races and the phenomenon in general. When asked about his wife's post on Twitter, the Elk Grove, California native told SpeedFreaks:

“I hate the racing too. It’s on the schedule and they keep adding more of them, it seems. It is what it is. But you just hope they continue to make the sport safer, which they have.”

It has to be said that NASCAR as the officiating body of stock car racing has come leaps and bounds in terms of safety of the drivers in the past 2-3 decades. Crashes such as Ryan Preece's at Daytona usually spelled the worst that could happen at a racetrack.

Kyle Larson also agreed on how the sport has become safer in the current day and age and further added:

“The cars have come a long way from the last decade and there’s always room to improve, so I think looking forward, they can look at paving the insides of the racetrack."

Meanwhile, Larson as well as other Cup Series drivers prepare to race at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday in the final Round of 16 event this season.