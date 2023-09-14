NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway 

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race marks the 29th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the third playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 16, at the Bristol Motor Speedway.
A total of 36 drivers will compete over 500 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 63rd annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race hosted by the Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.
The 0.533-miles short track features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.
The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1961 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.
Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds table at +550 to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He has already locked his spot into Round of 12 with a playoff win at Darlington Raceway.
William Byron and Denny Hamlin tied for the second-highest odds at +750 to claim the race.
They are followed by Christopher Bell at +800, Brad Keselowski at +850, Chase Elliott at +1000 in the top-five highest odds.
Chris Buescher, the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the sixth-highest odds at +1200.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Bristol Motor Speedway:
- Kyle Larson, +550
- William Byron, +750
- Denny Hamlin, +750
- Christopher Bell, +800
- Brad Keselowski, +850
- Chase Elliott, +1000
- Kyle Busch, +1200
- Chris Buescher, +1200
- Ross Chastain, +1400
- Martin Truex Jr., +1400
- Kevin Harvick, +1400
- Joey Logano, +1400
- Tyler Reddick, +1600
- Ryan Blaney, +1600
- Bubba Wallace, +2800
- Ty Gibbs, +3500
- Alex Bowman, +5500
- Erik Jones, +6000
- Daniel Suarez, +9000
- Aric Almirola, +9000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000
- Michael McDowell, +10000
- Chase Briscoe, +10000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +15000
- Ryan Preece, +25000
- Justin Haley, +25000
- Carson Hocevar, +25000
- Austin Dillon, +25000
- Harrison Burton, +40000
- Austin Cindric, +40000
- Corey Lajoie, +50000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- JJ Yeley, +100000
- Cole Custer, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.