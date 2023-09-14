NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway 

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 14, 2023 20:01 IST
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race marks the 29th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the third playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 16, at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 500 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 63rd annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race hosted by the Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 0.533-miles short track features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1961 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds table at +550 to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He has already locked his spot into Round of 12 with a playoff win at Darlington Raceway.

William Byron and Denny Hamlin tied for the second-highest odds at +750 to claim the race.

They are followed by Christopher Bell at +800, Brad Keselowski at +850, Chase Elliott at +1000 in the top-five highest odds.

Chris Buescher, the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the sixth-highest odds at +1200.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson, +550
  2. William Byron, +750
  3. Denny Hamlin, +750
  4. Christopher Bell, +800
  5. Brad Keselowski, +850
  6. Chase Elliott, +1000
  7. Kyle Busch, +1200
  8. Chris Buescher, +1200
  9. Ross Chastain, +1400
  10. Martin Truex Jr., +1400
  11. Kevin Harvick, +1400
  12. Joey Logano, +1400
  13. Tyler Reddick, +1600
  14. Ryan Blaney, +1600
  15. Bubba Wallace, +2800
  16. Ty Gibbs, +3500
  17. Alex Bowman, +5500
  18. Erik Jones, +6000
  19. Daniel Suarez, +9000
  20. Aric Almirola, +9000
  21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000
  22. Michael McDowell, +10000
  23. Chase Briscoe, +10000
  24. A.J. Allmendinger, +15000
  25. Ryan Preece, +25000
  26. Justin Haley, +25000
  27. Carson Hocevar, +25000
  28. Austin Dillon, +25000
  29. Harrison Burton, +40000
  30. Austin Cindric, +40000
  31. Corey Lajoie, +50000
  32. Ty Dillon, +100000
  33. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  34. JJ Yeley, +100000
  35. Cole Custer, +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

