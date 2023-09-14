NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway 

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race marks the 29th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the third playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 16, at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 500 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 63rd annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race hosted by the Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 0.533-miles short track features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

The venue began hosting NASCAR races in 1961 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson stands at the top of the odds table at +550 to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com. He has already locked his spot into Round of 12 with a playoff win at Darlington Raceway.

William Byron and Denny Hamlin tied for the second-highest odds at +750 to claim the race.

They are followed by Christopher Bell at +800, Brad Keselowski at +850, Chase Elliott at +1000 in the top-five highest odds.

Chris Buescher, the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the sixth-highest odds at +1200.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Here are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson, +550 William Byron, +750 Denny Hamlin, +750 Christopher Bell, +800 Brad Keselowski, +850 Chase Elliott, +1000 Kyle Busch, +1200 Chris Buescher, +1200 Ross Chastain, +1400 Martin Truex Jr., +1400 Kevin Harvick, +1400 Joey Logano, +1400 Tyler Reddick, +1600 Ryan Blaney, +1600 Bubba Wallace, +2800 Ty Gibbs, +3500 Alex Bowman, +5500 Erik Jones, +6000 Daniel Suarez, +9000 Aric Almirola, +9000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +10000 Michael McDowell, +10000 Chase Briscoe, +10000 A.J. Allmendinger, +15000 Ryan Preece, +25000 Justin Haley, +25000 Carson Hocevar, +25000 Austin Dillon, +25000 Harrison Burton, +40000 Austin Cindric, +40000 Corey Lajoie, +50000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 JJ Yeley, +100000 Cole Custer, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.