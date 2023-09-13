NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway race: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which will be held at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday (September 16) and can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which will begin at 5:20 pm ET on Friday (September 15) and can be viewed live on USA Network and PRN.

Sunday’s event will see 36 drivers competing for over 500 laps at the 0.533-miles short track in a 266.5-mile race. The track features 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher won last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race and will look to get his first win of the season. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and ARCA Series.

NASCAR has seen 14 different winners and five drivers with three wins, two drivers with two wins and one with five wins - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (five wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick (two wins), Kyle Larson (three wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Denny Hamlin (two wins), Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher (three wins), Michael McDowell - in the first 28 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here is the latest telecast schedule for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will air on USA Network and PRN at 7:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the 29th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network have the TV rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Bristol, Tennessee, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Fans can also watch the race by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another NASCAR Cup Series playoff weekend in Bristol, Tennessee

Catch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Bristol Motor Speedway this coming weekend.