"I hate losing more than I love winning”: Ryan Preece wants more after his maiden top-5 this season at Richmond

Ryan Preece secured his strongest performance of the season at Richmond Raceway in the Cook Out 400, clinching a fifth-place finish. Preece, alongside his No. 41 team, efficiently fine-tuned their car's setup during the early stages of the weekend to enhance its speed.

During practice, Preece clocked the 23rd fastest lap time and completed 38 laps. He went on to outdo himself by qualifying in the 11th position on Saturday afternoon.

Right from Lap 2 of the race, Ryan Preece impressively advanced into the top 10, eventually claiming the ninth spot. Progressing further, he concluded Stage 1 in sixth place.

In a turn of events during the stage caution on Lap 74, Preece encountered a pit box mishap while seeking service. After a slight contact with William Byron's No. 24 car, Preece managed to complete his pit stop and re-entered the race in 18th place.

Nonetheless, he fought his way back to seventh place by the conclusion of Stage 2. In the final stage, Ryan Preece predominantly remained among the top five contenders.

According to The Podium Finish, Preece stated:

"I hate loosing, more than I love winning. I’ve always told them, when I’m tight, it feels like I have handcuffs behind my back. So, we went about it a little different and gave me a loose car like a modified, and she was good."

Ryan Preece secured 5th position after the dramatic set of events at Richmond Raceway

Preece was in third place when a late caution emerged with only 10 laps remaining. Despite dropping two positions in a rapid three-lap sprint to the finish, Preece demonstrated an exceptional performance.

Following the race, Ryan Preece reflected on the recurring issues his car faced throughout the season, highlighting the distinctions in Sunday's race that contributed to their strong outcome.

Preece spearheaded what could be considered Stewart Haas Racing's most impressive race this season. Aric Almirola secured the eighth spot, while Kevin Harvick and Chase Briscoe took the 10th and 11th positions, respectively.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) @SiriusXMNASCAR 🏼



The @StewartHaasRcng driver scored his first top 5 (and top 10) result of the season at Richmond.



But still, he wants just a bit more.



"I hate losing more than I love winning." What a day for @RyanPreece_The @StewartHaasRcng driver scored his first top 5 (and top 10) result of the season at Richmond.But still, he wants just a bit more."I hate losing more than I love winning." pic.twitter.com/bsHRibWRLJ

Excluding a solitary non-stage caution throughout the day, Preece effectively demonstrated his essential ability for sustained speed against fellow drivers on Sunday.

When a caution flag emerged with a mere nine laps remaining, marking the conclusion of a 152-lap continuous green flag stretch, Preece occupied the third position. Subsequently, Kyle Busch's pit crew facilitated his emergence just ahead of Ryan Preece as they approached the decision point.

Busch positioned himself at the front of row two alongside Preece. He aided Buescher in distancing himself from Hamlin on the upper line.

This achievement secured Ford's initial victory since Ryan Blaney's triumph in the Coca-Cola 600.

Looking ahead, Preece's upcoming challenges include Michigan and Daytona among the next four racetracks. Notably, these two venues are part of the six tracks where he has secured top-10 finishes.