“This kind of honesty with a dash of humor" - Corey LaJoie explaining his incident with Ryan Preece at Pocono impresses NASCAR fans

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie might not be setting the scorecards ablaze with his performances in the NASCAR Cup Series, but he certainly does seem to have a way with fans of the sport. The 31-year-old's visit to Pocono Raceway last weekend saw him finish in P27, a spot for which racing is never that intense, just to be real.

However, LaJoie managed to prove that wrong as fans saw Stewart-Haas Racing's Ryan Preece run to the #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver's window after the race. Preece was seen aggressively hitting Corey LaJoie's helmet while calling him all sorts of names, reportedly due to LaJoie spinning him out.

One of the reasons why LaJoie has managed to become popular with the fans despite his lowly finishes is due to his popular podcast Stacking Pennies. Produced by the governing body itself, the North Carolina native took to his podcast to explain what went on between him and Ryan Preece on the track.

Here is what he said:

"I'm already committed to running the corner a lane off the bottom because I think the #48 (Alex Bowman) is going to be in there. The #48 (Ryan Preece)'s spotter didn't say the #48 was looking, so Ryan entered as though we were 2-wide, where I entered as if we were 3-wide and we're both fighting for the same real estate. I was just bound in a bad aero spot and got into him, turned him around."

Ryan Preece certainly did not know of Corey LaJoie's perspective when he ran up to his car, seemingly ready to throw punches.

How did the fans react to Corey LaJoie's explanation?

NASCAR fans seemed to love how Corey LaJoie explained his side of the incident with Ryan Preece during the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Here are some of the best reactions:

"This kind of honesty with a dash of humor is why I love LaJoie"

NASCARWoman @Rachel_McD12 This kind of honesty with a dash of humor is why I love LaJoie twitter.com/NASCAR/status/…

"Preece is feeling the pressure bc he knows his days in Cup are about to expire, he hasn’t done anything to improve that team!"

Skip 28 @skip_28 @NASCAR @CoreyLaJoie @RyanPreece_ @PoconoRaceway Preece is feeling the pressure bc he knows his days in Cup are about to expire, he hasn’t done anything to improve that team!

"Oh snap. A driver with a podcast who can admit he screwed up."

Richard Spear @NASCARFAN72488 @NASCAR @CoreyLaJoie @RyanPreece_ @PoconoRaceway Oh snap. A driver with a podcast who can admit he screwed up.

"Only Corey would think someone is still holding a grudge against him and is gonna cash it in for 25th place lol"

AustinS @A_Sand13 @NASCAR @CoreyLaJoie @RyanPreece_ @PoconoRaceway Only Corey would think someone is still holding a grudge against him and is gonna cash it in for 25th place lol

""captain insano poke me in the eyes.. would be a great move to start" Corey is a character Whenever RF or CLJ have a bad week, I think, that sucks, but at least we get an interesting play by play of the disaster"

vilkas @vilkas_777

Corey is a character



Whenever RF or CLJ have a bad week, I think, that sucks, but at least we get an interesting play by play of the disaster @NASCAR @CoreyLaJoie @RyanPreece_ @PoconoRaceway "captain insano poke me in the eyes.. would be a great move to start"Corey is a characterWhenever RF or CLJ have a bad week, I think, that sucks, but at least we get an interesting play by play of the disaster

"Visor move is pretty clutch ngl"

SteelHorseLive ⛧🏁 @SteelHorseLive @NASCAR @CoreyLaJoie @RyanPreece_ @PoconoRaceway Visor move is pretty clutch ngl

It remains to be seen how Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece get along on and off-track going forward.