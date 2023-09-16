“I hope they add a dirt race at a real dirt track”: NASCAR fans share their opinion after both Bristol races announced to be raced on concrete 

NASCAR has officially announced that the Bristol Dirt Race won't be included in the 2024 season schedule. Instead, the renowned short track will revert to its traditional concrete surface, signifying a notable shift away from the recent popularity of dirt track racing.

In 2024, the Tennessee short track, which had been using a dirt surface for its NASCAR races for the past three years, will return to its traditional concrete surface.

In 2021, Bristol had temporarily covered the high-banked, .0533-mile track with red Tennessee clay for its spring race, aiming to bring freshness to the NASCAR schedule and increase attendance and TV ratings at a venue that was once highly regarded in racing circles.

While the initial dirt races in Bristol were exciting and unique, the novelty faded over the years, and the quality of racing declined.

Here are some Twitter reactions shared by users after the news:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After three years, drivers have grown weary of the gimmick. Bristol's president and general manager, Jerry Caldwell, confirmed that both of the track's Cup Series dates in 2024 will be on the concrete surface, with the first race being a Saturday night event in this year's playoffs, where four drivers will be eliminated from the 16-driver field.

The spring race, he stated, will pay homage to Bristol's heyday in the 1990s when the track was known for being one of the most challenging tickets to secure in the world of sports. Bristol enjoyed a streak of 55 consecutive sellout races from 1982 to 2010.

According to ESPN, Briston's President said:

"We will revive a logo reminiscent of the first Food City 500s in the early '90s and resurrect the track's vintage trademark look and feel of the era, "

Unearthing Glory: Victors of the NASCAR Dirt Duels at Bristol Motor Speedway!

The first-ever NASCAR Dirt Race saw Joey Logano emerge as the victor, generating excitement among both fans and drivers. This tradition continued in 2022 when Kyle Busch secured a memorable victory.

In 2023, the dirt track spectacle repeated itself, with Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell taking the win, becoming the most recent champion of the Bristol dirt race.

Bristol Motor Speedway has been a revered fixture on the Cup Series calendar since 1961, hosting two races annually. This recent change represents a departure from recent experiments, symbolizing a return to the sport's origins.

The official schedule for the 2024 season has not been unveiled yet. It remains to be seen how this transition back to the concrete surface will impact the dynamics of racing at Bristol.