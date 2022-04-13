×
Create
Notifications

"I hope this is the beginning" - Kyle Larson wants to see Late Model Challenge become an iconic event

Kyle Larson enters his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Kyle Larson enters his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 13, 2022 03:44 PM IST
News

Kyle Larson always watches dirt late model racing whenever he gets time off from his NASCAR Cup Series schedule. In late February, the 29-year-old decided to promote his own dirt racing event that will feature some of the best drivers in the country.

Larson is co-promoting the FloRacing Late Model Challenge, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 14. The race will be held at the 0.4-mile-long Volunteer Speedway dirt track located in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.

Remember the day and date THURSDAY, APRIL 14 @TheGap_VolSpdwy for the @KyleLarsonRacin Presents, @FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered by @tezos. @MFRDirtonDirt @msrmafia @DustinJarrett @01thrill_vic https://t.co/VOsF6cxPMx

During an interview with FloRacing, Larson spoke about the Late Model Challenge and said:

"Hopefully this is a step in the direction of what I want it to be in the future. That’s kind of to bring back an event similar to the Prelude to the Dream. It’s been so long now since that event has happened and there’s a whole new crop of NASCAR drivers."

He added:

"I would love to build this event into something like the Prelude down the road. I think it leading up into a NASCAR weekend on dirt is a good reason for Cup guys to want to go run. I don’t know what the future holds but I hope this is the beginning to start that."

Everything you need to know about Kyle Larson’s new dirt race

Kyle Larson’s new dirt race will take place three days before the Food City Dirt Race. Cup Series drivers will have an opportunity to get some extra laps in advance of the race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The inaugural event will include practice, qualifying, heat races, a consolation race, and the 50-lap finale.

You don't want to miss the @KyleLarsonRacin presents @FloRacing Late Model Challenge powered by @tezos THURSDAY, APRIL 14 @TheGap_VolSpdwy ... Complete event details at VolunteerSpeedway.com ... @MFRDirtonDirt @msrmafia @DustinJarrett https://t.co/D035LH2iyo

Kyle Larson’s Late Model Challenge will pay $20,000 to the winner with a total purse of $62,000 for super late model competitors.

Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron will join the field on Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tickets can be purchased on race day at the track. The event will go live at 6:30 pm ET. Fans can also enjoy the action from the comfort of their homes via the FloRacing streaming platform.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी