Kyle Larson's Super Late Model Challenge details revealed

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has teamed up with FloRacing to promote motor sports at a grassroots level.

The inaugural FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered by Tezos is set to take on Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee on April 14.

Larson will be driving in a field of Late Model and NASCAR entrants who will race for cash prizes. The weekend boasts a full format with hot laps as well as qualifying and heat races.

The finale for the event will be limited to 50 laps around the East Tennessee Highbanks.

The event timings are as follows:

Pit Gate Opens: 2:00 pm ET

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4:00 pm ET

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 pm ET

Hot Laps: 6:30 pm ET

The prize money purses are mentioned as follows:

Super Late Model Feature Purse (50 Laps):

1) $20,000 2) $10,000 3) $5,000 4) $3,000 5) $2,500 6) $2,250 7) $2,000 8) $1,800 9) $1,600 10) $1,400 11) 1,200 12) $1,150 13) $1,100 14) $1,050 15-22) $1,000

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Sportsman Feature (20 Laps):

1) $1,000 2) $600 3) $400 4) $350 5) $300 6) $200 7) $175 8) $150 9) $125 10-22) $100

No Entry Fee.

The race can be watched live in person or can be streamed on any device on various streaming services such as FireTV, Chromecast or the FloSports app for mobile devices.

Ticket prices for the dirt race are as follows:

Grandstands:

General Admission (ages 11-and-up): $30

General Admission (ages 5-10): $10

General Admission (ages 4-and-under): FREE

Pit Admission:

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (ages 11-and-up): $40

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (aged 5-10): $20

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (ages 4-and-under): FREE

Kyle Larson's rough weekend in Arizona

The 29-year-old reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had a weekend to forget at Phoenix Raceway for the Ruoff Mortgage 500. The driver and his crew were hampered by mechanical failures in both the qualifying session as well as the race.

The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 suffered steering issues in qualifying and a broken valve spring during the course of the race.

Team Hendrick Motorsports and Larson will be looking forward to achieving a solid result in Atlanta this Sunday.

