"I hope I made her proud": Hollywood star turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz discloses family member's demise

Hollywood actor-turned-NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver Frankie Muniz recently shared a heartbreaking message with his fans from around the world. The 37-year-old Rette Jones Racing driver was seen competing at Toledo Speedway this weekend during the Shore Lunch 200 presented by CGS Imaging. It was during the final stages of the race when news from his family meant his phone started ringing.

As Muniz climbed out of his car and saw several missed calls from his family, it was then he came to know of his grandmother's demise. Muniz later took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news to his fans. He wrote:

"When my race was finished this evening, I had many missed calls from members of my family. At 4:42 PM, right as we were taking the green flag, my grandmother passed away today. She was the most supportive person of everything I've done in my life, and I hope I made her proud."

Frankie Muniz's grandmother passed away right after she saw the former Malcolm in the Middle star take the green flag during the ARCA Menards Series' season finale at Toledo Speedway.

Fans react to Frankie Muniz's grandmother's demise

Fans on social media poured in condolences for Frankie Muniz as well as his family after news spread of the 37-year-old's grandmother's death.

Here are some of the reactions from the community:

"Condolences to you and your family. I'm sorry."

"She was proud! So very sorry for your loss."

"You made her proud no matter what. So sorry for your loss and my thoughts are with you and the entire family."

"I'm so sorry to hear this Frankie. My heartfelt condolences. You 100 percent made your grandmother proud, no doubt in my mind."

"Condolences to you and yours Frankie"

With the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season also having come to an end, Frankie Muniz and his family will have ample time to mourn the loss of a loved one. Muniz will be hoping to come back stronger into the stock car racing scene next year, with him making moves all over the NASCAR paddock.

Whether the former Hollywood actor is lucky enough to get his break in one of the nationwide series such as the Craftsman Truck or Xfinity Series, or if another ARCA Season awaits him, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Cup Series goes live from Charlotte Roval this Sunday for the Round of 12 elimination race.