“I just don’t get this”: JGR’s Chris Gabehart outrightly disagrees with Brad Keselowski’s ‘2 cents’ on NASCAR Xfinity Martinsville snafu

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chris Gabehart took to his official social media account to counter Brad Keselowski's thoughts on the recent NASCAR Xfinity Series ordeal. Taking to his official X account, Gabehart, who is a former crew chief of Denny Hamlin, disagreed with the RFK Racing driver and shared his solution for the same.

Keselowski recently went online to share a solution for NASCAR after the governing body came under strong scrutiny for failing to manage the Xfinity Series situation. Fans, experts, and former drivers called out NASCAR after the recently concluded Xfinity Series race at Martinsville finished under a controversial and chaotic situation.

Addressing the controversial race, Keselowski took to his official X account to share a solution for NASCAR by quote-tweeting Jeff Gluck's post. In the post, he wrote that the team owners must take responsibility if not for NASCAR under such scenarios:

"I’ve been really quiet on this over the last few days but it’s clear this is important to fix and also clear that it’s bigger than 1 race weekend. My 2 cents- The solution needs to come from the car owners not NASCAR. Until the car owners are willing to park their drivers for getting this out of control, very little will change."

"I get that they are all scared to park a funded driver out of fear they will lose the money to continue to operations. However, at some point, that’s the risk you have to take to get this right. I believe if all of the teams do it together, it would work," he added.

Countering his thoughts, Gabehart, the Joe Gibbs Racing director of competition, wrote:

"I have immense respect for @keselowski, but I just don't get this. In what other sport does the TEAM penalize a player for a flagrant foul? Answer: No other sport. This is simply a flagrant foul. The refs have to be willing to blow the whistle. Even if they get a call wrong every now and then. That, over some time, is when it will stop."

Besides Gabehart, fans in the comment section also pointed out how NASCAR has to take the first step of penalizing a driver and have more focus on team integrity.

What happened during the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville?

NASCAR concluded its sixth Xfinity Series race at the Martinsville Speedway, and the outcome was far from ideal. The entire race saw 14 cautions, a red flag, and 104 laps out of 256 under the yellow flag.

Taylor Gray, driver of the #54 Operation 300 Toyota, and Sammy Smith, driver of the #8 Pilot Chevrolet, after an on-track incident - Source: Getty

Sammy Smith, who was one of the contenders for the race win, came from multiple cars' length behind to hit race leader Taylor Gray in the final lap. As a result, Gray lost control of his car and spun, and so did Smith. With both Gray and Smith out of the equation, Austin Hill used the opportunity to come out ahead and take the Checkered Flag.

Sheldon Creed and Justin Allgaier came home in second and third places, while Brennan Poole and Sam Mayer wrapped up the top five. Sammy Smith finished the race in 10th, whereas Taylor Gray crossed the Checkered Flag in 29th.

