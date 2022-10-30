"I just don’t have a good feel for it" - Kyle Larson terms Martinsville his 'worst race track'

The 2022 Xfinity 500 is set to begin today at Martinsville Speedway and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is coming into the race after last week’s dominant performance that secured him his third win of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Speaking about Martinsville Speedway, Kyle Larson said that the 0.526-mile-long oval track is his "worst race track" as he doesn’t have a "good feel for it." He went on to say that completing more laps helps him to get into a better rhythm.

He shared that he grew up racing on tracks where the speed was in the middle of the corner. However, at Martinsville Speedway "it is so slow."

Larson said:

“It’s always good when you can get track time and can work on your car. Martinsville (Speedway) is my worst race track – I just don’t have a good feel for it. Anytime I can get more laps it helps me get into a better rhythm. For me and the type of racing I did growing up, the speed in the middle of the corner at Martinsville is so slow."

He continued:

"I am used to trying to roll a corner as fast as possible in a sprint car or a midget or even now a dirt late model. That’s not the case at Martinsville. Usually, the driver going the slowest in the corner is turning the quick laps.”

The Elk Grove, California native will return to the track this weekend, where he is yet to improve on his performance. He has made 15 appearances in the Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway, securing two top-five and three top-10 finishes. It will be interesting to see how the #5 Chevrolet drivers will perform at this track.

Kyle Larson wins fifth pole of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season at Martinsville Speedway

Driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson won the pole for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway at Saturday’s qualifying race. He held off his teammate Chase Elliott in the final round of the qualifying race to win his fifth pole of the season at a speed of 96.078 mph.

It was his third pole at this venue and the 14th overall pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Larson was followed by Elliott, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, and Cole Custer rounding out the top five.

Catch Kyle Larson and other drivers at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes