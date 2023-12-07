"I just couldn't help it": Justin Marks on how MotoGP caught the NASCAR team owner's attention

Justin Marks, owner of NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing, recently talked about the team's upcoming foray into MotoGP. Trackhouse Racing is set to join the Moto GP grid from the 2024 season as a satellite team for Aprilia.

During a presentation in Milan on Tuesday, it was revealed that Trackhouse Racing will run two Aprilia RS-GPs. Their rider line-up features multiple MotoGP champion #88 Miguel Oliveira and Spanish youngster #25 Raul Fernandez.

Following the announcement, Justin Marks, the co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, reflected on this exciting endeavor. Explaining the reasoning behind this move, Marks said (via The Race):

"Honestly, I'm a student of the game. I love all forms of motorsports, I love experiencing all the different types of motorsport even."

Reminiscing about his trip to the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix event earlier this year, Marks said:

"I travelled out to the Austrian Grand Prix this summer, just to see a European MotoGP race, I'd never been to one before, just to see what the engagement was like, what the fan experience was like, what the action was like - and I was completely blown away. It was life-changing for me."

Marks stated that his MotoGP experience from Austria fuelled his idea for the expansion.

"So, being the entrepreneur and the business owner, I started asking questions and learning about the series from Dorna and from the different manufacturers and riders and understanding the business model," he said. "And on the flight home, I just couldn't help but start thinking about what an entry in MotoGP would look like."

Justin Marks differentiates Trackhouse's MotoGP expansion from NASCAR

Marks emphasized that this move wasn't merely a NASCAR team venturing into motorcycle racing, but a strategic decision by Trackhouse Entertainment Group to explore global opportunities. He said (via The Sports Rush):

"This is not a NASCAR team going motorcycle racing. This is the Trackhouse Entertainment Group identifying opportunities globally to participate in, high-value events and championships. The long-term vision of Trackhouse was never just to build a great Cup team."

"Trackhouse is different from other brands and the possibility of expanding into the world of two wheels, MotoGP in particular, is perfect for us," added Marks.

The 42-year-old added:

"We have the attention of a large audience in North America thanks to NASCAR, so what I would like to do is take a MotoGP bike to a NASCAR track, to do a demonstration lap for the fans. It would be an excellent way to show motorcycle racing to millions of people who perhaps don't already know it."

It remains to be seen if Trackhouse Racing's MotoGP venture turns out to be a success.