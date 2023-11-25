"Suarez's career is on the line": NASCAR fans critique Daniel Suarez as Trackhouse Racing builds talent pool

Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, did not have the optimum competitive season this year. The sole driver of Mexican descent in the field in NASCAR's highest echelon failed to qualify for the 2023 postseason playoffs, whereas teammate Ross Chastain did.

The 31-year-old Montgomery, Mexico native went winless throughout the 2023 campaign. This was in stark contrast to Chastain punching his ticket to the playoffs, as well as a win to end the season at Phoenix.

While Chastain's victory in Nevada might have been glossed over by Ryan Blaney's championship victory, Suarez seemed to go missing all year long.

Fans of the sport reacted to the same and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I said this two months ago and got flamed for it, I'm saying it again. Suarez's job (and career) are on the line in 2024. He has to win, maybe multiple times. Deep playoff run."

A fan replied:

"He had some amazing speed at times this year, but also the complete opposite at times. Bad luck and things out of his control are mostly why he missed the playoffs, but he still needs to prove he can win again."

Another user wrote:

"As a Suarez fan, he has a LOT to prove. He has competition for his ride now in SVG and Zane Smith."

The #99 Chevy driver seemed to have regressed in almost all statistics compared to his breakthrough year in 2022, with his best P3 finish of the season coming at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year.

What has been historically a trait of the Mexican driver, Suarez has certainly struggled with consistency during his tenure in NASCAR, with the same shining through in 2023 with his ultimate P19 points standing.

What does Daniel Suarez have to worry about going forward?

With only two charters, possibly three in the coming future for Trackhouse Racing, the talent pool for Pitbull and Justin Marks' team seems to be growing at a rapid pace.

With NASCAR Cup Series winner Shane van Gisbergen due for a debut in 2025 and Zane Smith in the running for a Cup Series seat with the team, Daniel Suarez will have to prove his mettle at the top.

Ross Chastain seems to have had the upper hand on Daniel Suarez this year. It remains to be seen how the Mexican responds next season in the Cup Series, which might be one of his career-defining ones in the sport.