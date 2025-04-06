“I just needed a little bit extra”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JRM driver voices ‘disappointment’ over his Darlington heartbreak

Former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier was recently featured in an interview with Frontstretch media after the Darlington race. During the conversation, Allgaier revealed he felt "disappointed" in his run and would improve from his mistakes.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team driver led the most laps (56) and also won stage two of the 200.8-mile race. Despite his remarkable efforts, he fell two spots short of the win in the end. Reflecting upon nearly missing out on the Darlington Raceway win, Allgaier stated:

"I'm disappointed in our day. Um, you know, we had the one bad pit stop, and the team rallied, and they got me the track position back, and you know, we were able to put ourselves in pretty good position there at the end, and I just needed a little bit extra. Um, you know, the clean air was so important; if you could get out front, it was a big deal." [00:33 onwards]

Continuing further, Allgaier mentioned that he would go back to point down his mistakes and improve from them:

"And um, I don't know, I'll go back and study this one and figure out what I could have done better. I thought the team did a really good job of providing a race car that was capable of winning the race."

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones snapped his 98-race winless streak and closely won The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 on Saturday, April 5, 2025. With 12 laps to go in the 147-lap race, Jones took the lead on a restart, leaving behind Cup Series driver Chase Elliott and fellow Xfinity Series driver Allgaier.

JR Motorsports driver finished the 200.8-mile race in third place behind Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott. Additionally, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team driver tops the Xfinity Series driver's points table with 364 points. He secured two wins and six top-ten and top-five finishes in eight starts this season so far.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team is to start using a new font for the iconic #8 Chevy in the Xfinity Series

Earlier this week, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. issued a new font for his #8 Chevy in the Xfinity Series amid his dispute with NFL star Lamar Jackson. The team will change the 2019 font to the Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI)-style font for the 2025 season.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jackson and the JR Motorsports Chevy share the same number. Reflecting on that, the quarterback claimed sharing an identical number with Dale Jr.'s team could have a potential effect on his merch sales and might cause a sense of confusion for the fans.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wanted to avoid any unwanted conflict with Lamar Jackson and stated:

"Through the USPTO, we successfully secured the rights to the stylized (#8). Therefore, we will be moving away from the original JRM (#8) we have used since 2019."

"We are looking forward to the remainder of an already successful season," he added.

The #8 number has a deep history with the Earnhardts, and even Dale Jr. also used the same number on his car while driving for DEI. Then he moved to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008 and drove the #88 Chevy in the Xfinity Series, and currently Sammy Smith drives the #8 Chevy Camaro SS for JR Motorsports.

