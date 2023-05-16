Hendrick Motorsports drivers went through a range of emotions at Darlington Raceway last weekend, with Chase Elliott finishing the throwback weekend off in P3. While Kyle Larson had a Sunday to forget at 'The Lady in Black', Elliott was left rather dissappointed with his performance during the 400-mile-long race despite his final finishing position in the event.

#24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver William Byron managed to take a trip to Victory Lane after a late-race wreck saw leaders Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson move out of contention. Chase Elliott's day was also rather contorversial as the #9 Chevy driver was one of the three cars that were allowed to keep their track positions despite being invloved in a crash and losing spots to others.

Elaborating on the importance of clean air and track position at 'The Track Too Tough to Tame', Elliott looked back at his race with critical eyes. Speaking on how top-performing cars and drivers do not get affected by traffic and dirty air to an extent which he suffered, the Dawsonville, Georgia native said:

"I feel like our car was plenty good throughout the whole day. I just do such a terrible job getting up through traffic. I get stalled out behind guys and I feel like people driving cars like mine don't do that. They tend to get up through there."

Chase Elliott's father elaborates on his son's throwback livery at Darlington inspired by his old paint scheme

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver an champion Bill Elliott was a happy camper last weekend at Darlington Raceway. The throwback weeked saw the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver team up with Llumar, an automotive and architectural window film brand.

The usual white and blue paint scheme was replaced with red. The younger Elliott decided to go with this particular paint-scheme from his dad's hayday, and the older Elliott reacted to the new look, saying:

"I kind of rejuvinated my career I would say with coming here with Ray with the Dodge deal back in the early 2000s. That was a pretty special time in my life."

That No. 9 "It's the car that made me want to do this."- @chaseelliott honors his dad in Darlington.That No. 9 #NASCARThrowback does look incredible out on the track. "It's the car that made me want to do this."- @chaseelliott honors his dad in Darlington.That No. 9 #NASCARThrowback does look incredible out on the track. https://t.co/5FVOTiNdh9

Watch Chase Elliott and the #9 crew at Hendrick Motorsport battle it out for a cash prize at North Wilkesboro Speedway next weekend for the All Star Race on May 21,at 8:00 pm ET.

