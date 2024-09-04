"He was ready to throw a punch": Brad Keselowski recalls near fight with Kevin Harvick media never saw

Former NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski recently opened up about a previously undisclosed encounter with Kevin Harvick that took place in 2014. In an interview with Jeff Gluck of the Athletic, Keselowski detailed the incident, which he described as a precursor to the infamous brawl at Texas Motor Speedway.

Keselowski and Harvick were battling for the win in the final laps at Loudon when Joey Logano joined the fray and made contact with Keselowski, who unsettled Harvick. Logano won the race, while the #4 Ford driver was upset with Keselowski for ruining his chances of winning the race.

Brad Keselowski revealed that he approached Kevin Harvick post-race to elaborate on the incident. However, Harvick was frustrated and ready to exchange fists. Keselowski avoided any drama and walked away, asking the #4 Stewart Haas Racing driver to calm down and meet him later.

Trending

"After the race, I just walked up to him to tell him, 'Hey, good race' and to say I got hit from behind. And he was really, really upset. Like really upset and just started screaming, shouting and was ready to throw a punch at me. I’m like, 'Whoa, whoa. Get back to me after you’ve calmed down.' And I walked away," the RFK Racing co-owner said.

Brad Keselowski added that while he was getting changed in his motorhome, Kevin Harvick rushed to his bus lot and confronted his friend. The two got into a tussle before Harvick eventually walked away. Keselowski only learned about the altercation during his return trip to the airport.

"So I walk in, I get changed, take a shower, get in the rental car and as I’m on the way back to the airport, the friend of mine who was with me says, 'Yeah, Kevin came back and he wanted to fight in the bus lot. I just told him, ‘Get out of here.’ We had a little tussle and he left,'" he added.

"I was like, 'Wow. How did I miss that? You’re telling me this now?!' It was an interesting season."

The #6 RFK Racing driver added that he has plenty more stories, and will only reveal them after he retires from racing.

Kevin Harvick reflects on his "most embarrassing" incident with Brad Keselowski

NASCAR Cup champion, Kevin Harvick reflected on his involvement in the infamous Texas brawl between Jeff Gordon and Brad Keselowski in 2014. While Gordon and Keselowski were having a confrontation on the pit road surrounded by crew members and media, Harvick shoved the latter into Gordon's reach, as chaos ensued.

During his appearance on Corey LaJoie's Stacking Pennies podcast in 2023, Harvick was asked about his most embarrassing moment on the race track. The former SHR driver replied:

"I would probably say the whole Keselowski thing, I don't know what I was thinking there. I know what I was thinking when I pushed him into the fight and then it caused the chaos. For me, my mind was, 'we didn't win tonight, we need chaos!' We needed the story to go elsewhere."

In his recent interview with Gluck, Brad Keselowski suggested that their confrontation at Loudon might have been the precursor to the incident in Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback