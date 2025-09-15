  • NASCAR
  • “I knew God was calling me to do more”: Samantha Busch embarks on a new career to help others navigate the path to parenthood 

By Karan Yadav
Published Sep 15, 2025 03:47 GMT
NASCAR: Bluegreen Vacations 500 - Source: Imagn
Samantha Busch launched a new career in infertility struggles - Source: Imagn

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shared an exciting announcement with her fans on her Instagram. Busch recently earned her certification as a fertility coach and aims to help others by navigating a path to parenthood.

Kyle and his wife met during a racing weekend while she worked as a professional model for Chevy. Soon after meeting, the couple began dating and got married in 2010. Also, they have been blessed with two kids: Brexton Busch and Lennix Key Busch. But her journey of becoming a mother was not easy, as she faced fertility challenges.

Following that, Samantha actively advocated for education on infertility and helped many through her charitable organization, Bundle of Joy, dedicated to helping couples struggling with fertility issues.

Mrs. Busch took her advocacy up a notch after earning certification as a fertility coach. Samantha Busch shared a picture with her certificate and claimed it was 'God's calling.' She further captioned the Instagram post:

"This has been on my heart for so long. 💗After walking through the heartbreak, the appointments, the waiting rooms, the tears, and the victories of infertility myself — I knew God was calling me to do more."
"Now that I’m certified, I’m excited to have another outlet to support women through their journeys. I’m currently digging into the best ways I can use this to serve and encourage you all — so stay tuned for what’s to come, and tune into my Stories to hear more about my journey," she added.
Apart from being a busy mother of two, Samantha Busch has been vocal about her infertility challenges. Following her struggles, she also wrote a book on the same, Fighting Infertility.

"We've donated $2,000,000 to couples": Samantha Busch got candid about supporting couples facing infertility

Earlier this year, in April 2025, NASCAR couple Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch shared their experience of helping families with fertility issues. During an interview, Kyle and Samantha claimed that they have donated over $2 million to the cause.

The Richard Childress Racing driver and his wife, Samantha, appeared on the Today Show and talked about their charitable organization, 'Bundle of Joy.' Following that, Mrs. Busch stated:

"Yeah, we're very fortunate. Over ten years, we've donated over $2 million directly to couples and have over 100 babies born through the fund."
"So recently we picked up a clinic near military base, and learnt that unfortunately our military doesn't have the coverage that they need, and many of them will delay, starting from deployment. So, a lot of the couples that we help are military, police officers, teachers, and nurses. Those hard-working individuals that serve their community but don't have upwards of $20,000," Kyle Busch's wife further added.

Samantha Busch also suffered from infertility in the past. After years of trying, she went for IVF. The couple was blessed with Brexton Busch in 2015, with the aid of IVF. Later in 2022, their second child, Lennix Key Busch, was born via surrogacy. Apart from being an IVF advocate, Mrs. Busch also runs the Kyle Busch Foundation and Kyle's Miles, an organization to support dogs.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
