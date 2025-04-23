"We've donated $2,000,000 to couples": Kyle Busch and wife Samantha share mission to support families facing infertility

Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, opened up about helping multiple families that faced infertility and aided them with financial resources. In their recent interview, the couple revealed that they have donated over $2 million to support the cause.

Mrs. Busch, an active IVF advocate, appeared as a guest for the Today Show along with her NASCAR driver husband, Kyle Busch. There, they talked about how Mrs. Busch handles "Bundle of Joy", an organization that helps out couples suffering from infertility.

While speaking about how the 'Bundle of Joy' handled infertility over the years with monetary support, Samantha Busch said:

"Yeah, we're very fortunate. Over ten years, we've donated over $2 million directly to couples and have over 100 babies born through the fund."

Following this, she explained how they focused on a specific group of people for their operations. Here's what she added further:

"So recently we picked up a clinic near military base, and learnt that unfortunately our military doesn't have the coverage that they need, and many of them will delay, starting from deployment. So, a lot of the couples that we help are military, police officers, teachers, and nurses. Those hard-working individuals that serve their community but don't have upwards of $20,000," she further added.

Notably, Busch and his wife, Samantha faced issues with fertility for a long time. After years of unfortunate experiences, the couple finally welcomed Brexton, their first son in 2015, with the help of IVF.

However, it didn't end with Brexton, as they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lennix Key Busch via surrogate. In a nutshell, one can understand why Kyle Busch and his wife are actively involved and invested in IVF advocacy.

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch urges followers to donate to IVF cause

Samantha Busch, the wife of Kyle Busch, took to her official social media account to urge her followers to donate for a heartfelt cause — the IVF. Taking to her official Instagram account, she uploaded a video where she explained how she and her husband, Kyle, had to endure tough times because of infertility.

While explaining, she described why it was important to donate to the cause. Here's what she added,

"All of the proceeds will go directly to the Bundle of Joy Fund so that we can remove that financial hurdle for couples in need. Whether you yourself have battled infertility, know someone who has, or have been blessed to not have to face that, please consider giving any amount, even just $5. When everyone comes together, we can really step up and help these deserving couples become parents."

Here's the video on Instagram by Samantha Busch:

Kyle Busch married Samantha Busch in Chicago in 2010. Besides the IVF advocacy, the couple also actively runs the Kyle Busch Foundation (aimed to provide essential resources for underprivileged children.) and Kyles Mile's (an organization formed to support dogs).

