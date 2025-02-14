“I knew it wasn’t the track that took him”: Dale Jr. opens up on Dale Earnhardt’s Daytona 500 tragedy after JRM’s historic qualifying 

After JR Motorsports' historic qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. candidly explained why he needs a therapist to describe his 2025 Daytona 500 experience. The reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, driving the No. 40 Chevrolet for the Dale Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt-owned NASCAR team, punched his ticket during the thrilling Duel race.

Dale Jr., the two-time Dayton 500 winner, experienced a rollercoaster ride while making his predominantly Xfinity team's debut for the 'Great American Race' this season. With a rich history of his own and his father Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s to this iconic Superspeedway track, the Hall of Famer expressed his honest thoughts on making the final grid in remembrance of the seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Sr., who tragically lost his life at the same track in the final moments of the 2001 Daytona 500 race.

"I probably need a therapist to describe it," Dale Jr. said in a post-race press conference via Daren Stoltzfus' X handle. "Loved winning here, you know, and he just loved to win any any race here. He loved to add to that number whatever it was 36 wins and Gosh, you know, I loved coming here as a kid.. just a lot of great memories."

Furthermore, the 26-time Cup race winner admitted to having a great deal to overcome and continue his storied NASCAR career from Daytona, which marks the season-opening race for the Cup Series season. He said:

"So when he passed away, I had to make a decision. I had a career in front of me. I was coming back multiple times and I had to figure out a way to be okay with it and I knew that it wasn't a track, you know, that took him. And I knew that he wherever he was still felt the same about Daytona and so I've embraced it."

Moreover, Dale Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged the significance of the Daytona 500 in the history of the stock-car racing series and the historic moment that the Mooresville, North Carolina-based team made on February 13.

"This was hard, emotionally": Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflects on JRM's Daytona 500 debut

NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently expressed his honest feelings for JR Motorsports' NASCAR Cup Series debut, starting with a one-off race at Dayton 500. In a post-race conversation with Motorsport.com, the 50-year-old opened up on his emotional moment of making his Xfinity champ Justin Allgaier's breakthrough for the season-opening race's final grid.

"First off, I'm so proud of Justin, man," said Earnhardt Jr. "He put the whole team on his back those last couple of laps. He got to the top, and I did not think that was possible, but he got up there and made something work."

Furthermore, Junior added:

"This was hard, emotionally. I can't believe we got to race on Sunday. I just can't believe it."

With the 2025 Daytona 500 lineup now set, NASCAR will return to action for the prestigious season-opening race on February 16.

