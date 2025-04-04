"I don't know what's going on": Kenny Wallace gives safety update after devastating tornado near Potosi, Missouri

Kenny Wallace took to his official YouTube channel to share an update on the recent tornado that ravaged the Potosi area in Missouri. In the video, Wallace stated that he was safe but spoke about the calamity and said that he had never seen such a devastating tornado before.

A tornado struck the Central United States on Wednesday and severely affected the areas of Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Kentucky. With high-speed wind, the tornado included torrential rain, which triggered flash floods.

Reporting the same tornado and how he was unaffected by the calamity, Kenny Wallace, the former NASCAR driver, took to his YouTube channel to share an update. Here's what he said:

"I owe it to all of you. You've been really good to me. You've asked me if I am safe. Yes. But boy, it has been getting too close for comfort around Arnold, Missouri, here lately. I don't know what's going on. I've never seen this before. We were gone about 27 years from Charlotte, North Carolina, but I've never seen these tornadoes."

"We just got a round of tornadoes, and we were so lucky, and so sorry to all my friends around here. Scott Crow from Crow equipment drove up here yesterday, and he's from Jasonville, Indiana, and he came up to the shop, and he said 'my god what happened around here Harmen?' and I said 'Kim and I were in Vegas, and these tornadoes wiped out everything around here," Kenny Wallace said. (0:01-0:50)

According to reports, over 17 million people were affected in the aforementioned states, and over 1.4 million people were under flash flood warnings. The tornado also caused a power outage, leaving over 400,000 without power.

Kenny Wallace slammed drivers amid Xfinity Series fiasco

Kenny Wallace called out the Xfinity Series drivers after the Marine Corps 250 race on Saturday sparked chaos and controversy. Sammy Smith and Taylor Gray were involved in a last-lap wreck, which 'ruined' the reputation of second-tier stock car racing.

Taylor Gray, driver of the #54 Operation 300 Toyota, and Sammy Smith, driver of the #8 Pilot Chevrolet, after an on-track incident to end the NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway on March 29, 2025 in Martinsville, Virginia - Source: Getty

Addressing the same, Wallace shared his take in the recent episode of “Herm & Schrader” on Dirty Mo Media. Here's what the former Xfinity Series driver, Kenny Wallace, said:

“One of the reasons all this malarkey’s going on — all this wrecking everybody — there’s no more Cup drivers in the Xfinity Series to chew those kids a** out."

Wallace then went on to explain how he raced against Cup Series drivers such as Kenny Schrader, Mark Martin, Dale Sr., Harry Gant, Dale Jarrett, and explained how he never dared to carry out such practices during his days as a race car driver in the Xfinity Series.

JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith came from multiple car lengths behind to wreck Taylor Gray, who was leading the race. As a result of the wreck, both drivers were immediately out of contention for the win, and Austin Hill used the opportunity to claim the victory.

