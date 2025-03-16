"I don't know what the hell they're watching": Tony Stewart rips Fox's 'false advertising' and settles the IndyCar vs NHRA debate

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart didn’t hold back in criticizing FOX Sports after the network claimed in an advertisement that the NTT IndyCar Series features the fastest cars in the United States. A competitor in the NHRA, Stewart called the statement “false,” taking issue with the network’s claim. His remarks added fuel to the ongoing debate about the fastest race cars on American soil.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Stewart made his NASCAR debut in the Busch Series (now Xfinity) in 1996 before swiftly climbing the ranks. His Xfinity Series success, with 11 wins and 41 top-10 finishes, paved the way for an 18-year Cup Series career. Stewart captured three championships, 49 wins, multiple poles, and over 300 top-10 finishes, including triumphs in the Brickyard 400 and the All-Star Race.

In a recent media interaction, Stewart claimed that FOX's advertising for IndyCar is inaccurate. The former NASCAR champion, who has driven in both the IndyCar and the NHRA series believes that NHRA is way ahead in terms of speed.

"They're (FOX) doing some false advertising. They keep saying that IndyCar's got the fastest cars. I don't know what the hell they're watching. They're missing their mark by 100 miles an hour. They're the fastest ones that turn during their lap. But, you know, I'm excited for IndyCar on it. I'm excited for FOX. I mean, FOX has been a great partner to NHRA and to see them branch out to a different form of motorsports and get in the IndyCar side is huge," said Stewart during a media interaction.

Since retiring as a NASCAR driver and team owner, Tony Stewart has shifted his focus to the National Hot Rod Association, competing for his own team, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) Nitro.

Up next, the legendary driver heads to the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park from March 21-23. Tickets for the event are available on NHRA's official website.

NASCAR icon Tony Stewart prioritizes wife Leah Pruett’s NHRA comeback: “I will gladly step out”

Tony Stewart discovered a renewed competitive drive after making the switch to NHRA drag racing. His entry into the sport is largely attributed to his wife, Leah Pruett, who introduced him to drag racing and inspired him to take on the challenge himself.

Pruett stepped away from racing during her pregnancy, but after welcoming their son, Dominic James Stewart, old Smoke revealed that he would gladly give up his seat whenever his wife decides to return to the track. He said (via TS Nitro).

"Make this 1000% clear, so there’s no mistake and I don’t get my butt carved up on social media: That race car is her race car and when she’s ready to get back in and I will immediately get back out at whatever time, whatever event that is, or whatever events coming up...I will gladly step out for my wife.”

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Catch the Pennzoil 400 on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM.

