"I know what I want now": When Danica Patrick made her relationship priorities clear

Danica Patrick, on The Tamron Hall Show in March 2021, came out of her two-year relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It was her first public reflection following her breakup, and the former NASCAR star was turning a corner.

Patrick ended her relationship with Rodgers in July 2020 after over two years of dating. By early 2021, she had begun discussing what she expected from future partners. On the show, she said:

"When you know what you don't want, you know what you do want... So maybe it's not necessarily that they have their work cut out for them, but that they're going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check. It's just that I know what I want now, and I'm not willing to compromise, bend as much, right?" (via FoxNews)

At 38, Danica Patrick had retired after racing in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2018. She's now a businesswoman and media personality.

The Wisconsin native launched her athleisure line Warrior by Danica Patrick, started her wine label Somnium and hosted her Pretty Intense podcast, all while stepping into the broadcast booth as an analyst for NBC's IndyCar coverage and the SRX series.

IndyCar Series driver Danica Patrick (right) with boyfriend Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.- Source: Imagn

While her professional life blossomed, her personal life drew headlines. She met Rodgers at the ESPYs in 2012 and bought a house together in Malibu after making their relationship public in 2018.

However, they broke up in mid-2020. On the Sage Steele Show, Patrick shared how deeply the breakup affected her:

"The breakup with Aaron in 2020, because it was sudden, it felt like it was my life. So like when you live with somebody, it's your whole life. ... And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing."

"I love relationships": Danica Patrick remains open to love but on her terms

Sky Sports sportscaster Danica Patrick seen before the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.- Source: Imagn

In the years following her relationship with Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick kept a lower profile romantically. She briefly dated Carter Comstock, co-founder of the meal delivery company Freshly. While the relationship didn't last, it reflected her renewed approach to companionship.

Patrick confirmed her single status on the Believe in the Good podcast hosted by Haley Dillon. When asked if she was dating anyone, the 2008 Indy Japan 300 winner responded:

"Yeah ... I love relationships. I love traveling with someone and I love adventuring. I love doing the monotony of life, I like grocery shopping, I like cooking, I like doing all that. I love cuddling." (41:33 onwards)

Patrick, 43, is now single and self-assured. Aside from her business ventures and podcast, she has carved a niche for herself in Formula 1 broadcasting. Her appearances as a Sky Sports F1 pundit have caught the attention of fans, especially in marquee race weekends.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

