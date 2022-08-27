Which year did Danica Patrick win the Indy 500?

The #7 Andretti Green Racing Honda was a car that carried a certain figure by the name of Danica Patrick into the history books of motorsports all over the world. Patrick, who is to date the only woman to ever win an NTT IndyCar Series race, has had a storied career in American motorsport. The now 40-year-old's career spans racing in the country's premier open-wheeled racing series and battling it out in the NASCAR Cup Series while having her gender play against her.

In an industry as dominated by men as motorsports, Patrick made waves in 2005 as she made her IndyCar debut with Rahal Letterman Racing, after having driven in the Formula Vauxhall and Ford series in the United Kingdom. The Beloit, Wisconsin native achieved her first win in the series at the Twin Ring Motegi Circuit in Japan, making her the first and only female driver to ever win an IndyCar race. The 2008 Indy Japan 300 saw Patrick overtake Helio Castroneves late in the race to win the 1.5-mile-long oval after the latter seemingly ran out of fuel.

Her debut season also involved her making another historic feat as she became the only female driver to ever lead the famed Indy 500, held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year. She finished 4th that year. Throughout her career, Danica Patrick appeared in the storied 500-mile-long race eight times and finished in the top 10 six times. Her last appearance came in 2018, when she, unfortunately, crashed out of the green flag running at the quad-oval. She retired from racing altogether at the end of the season.

Throughout her career in motorsports, Danica Patrick came very close to winning the Indy 500 on multiple occasions. She, however, did not see a finishing position higher than third in the historic race.

What is Danica Patrick doing now?

After retiring from the role of a professional racing driver, Danica Patrick still kept in touch with the motorsports world and chose to work as an analyst for FOX Sports up until March of 2022. She has also been spotted at recent F1 Grand Prix events in Miami and Canada, working with the Sky Sports F1 crew.

Patrick's involvement outside racing includes her own vineyard by the name of Somnium and a full-fledged candle-making business as well. She is also the host of her personal podcast interview show by the name of Pretty Intense, where she talks to various figures from all walks of life.

