"I know the truth": HOF Rusty Wallace irritated by fans’ misinformed NASCAR criticism

Rusty Wallace has shared his frustration with NASCAR criticism online. The Hall of Fame driver said that many of the fans don't understand the sport or the people behind it.In a clip from an episode of Kenny Wallace Conversation, Rusty, who won 55 Cup Series races before retiring in 2005, slammed critics. He also pointed out that NASCAR is full of &quot;common-sense people&quot; and defended the sport amid growing backlash online.&quot;I get really irritated when I hear all these opinions and what people like and don't like about NASCAR. I love NASCAR,&quot; Rusty Wallace said.&quot;NASCAR's made me a s**t load of money. They're great people. They got they're common sense people, but people don't know that. They hear all this dumb s**t on social media and don't get it, you know. But I know the story. I know the truth. I know the truth and I've lived it, and I really defend them. I don't like that crap,&quot; he added.NASCAR has faced renewed public scrutiny online. The complaints include the recent trend towards commercialization and a schedule that favors larger markets over historic short tracks.NASCAR is also in the middle of an antitrust lawsuit with Cup teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The teams have argued that the sanctioning body's charter system unfairly limits competition and blocks new teams from entering the sport. The case is expected to go to court in December.The France family's control and dominance have come under fire. Many argue this hierarchy leaves little room for outside voices within the sport's structure.&quot;He really made me feel good&quot; - Rusty Wallace recounts Bill France's endorsementRusty Wallace also expressed deep loyalty to the sport and to its leaders. In the same clip, he recalled a conversation on a boat with Bill France Jr. while on a boat in the Bahamas. The late NASCAR chairman asked his captain to remember Wallace's voice, which made the 68-year-old feel valued.&quot;He told his boat captain, Gary, 'When I'm gone, I want you to make damn sure that they listen to what Rusty's got to say'. I was staying on the damn boat dock in the Bahamas, and when that happened, and not too much later, Bill passed away, but he really made me feel good, because I never lied to him at all, ever,&quot; Rusty Wallace said.Wallace competed in the NASCAR Cup Series between 1980 and 2005. The 1989 Winston Cup champion finished in the top ten in points 17 times and compiled a 10‑year streak in the 1990s. After joining Penske Racing in 1991, he notched 37 wins with the team before retiring.