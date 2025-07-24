"I know the truth": HOF Rusty Wallace irritated by fans’ misinformed NASCAR criticism

By Palak Gupta
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:21 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen! - Source: Imagn
Rusty Wallace at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Aug 21, 2022. Image: Imagn

Rusty Wallace has shared his frustration with NASCAR criticism online. The Hall of Fame driver said that many of the fans don't understand the sport or the people behind it.

Ad

In a clip from an episode of Kenny Wallace Conversation, Rusty, who won 55 Cup Series races before retiring in 2005, slammed critics. He also pointed out that NASCAR is full of "common-sense people" and defended the sport amid growing backlash online.

"I get really irritated when I hear all these opinions and what people like and don't like about NASCAR. I love NASCAR," Rusty Wallace said.
Ad
Trending
"NASCAR's made me a s**t load of money. They're great people. They got they're common sense people, but people don't know that. They hear all this dumb s**t on social media and don't get it, you know. But I know the story. I know the truth. I know the truth and I've lived it, and I really defend them. I don't like that crap," he added.
Ad
Ad

NASCAR has faced renewed public scrutiny online. The complaints include the recent trend towards commercialization and a schedule that favors larger markets over historic short tracks.

NASCAR is also in the middle of an antitrust lawsuit with Cup teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The teams have argued that the sanctioning body's charter system unfairly limits competition and blocks new teams from entering the sport. The case is expected to go to court in December.

Ad

The France family's control and dominance have come under fire. Many argue this hierarchy leaves little room for outside voices within the sport's structure.

"He really made me feel good" - Rusty Wallace recounts Bill France's endorsement

Rusty Wallace also expressed deep loyalty to the sport and to its leaders. In the same clip, he recalled a conversation on a boat with Bill France Jr. while on a boat in the Bahamas. The late NASCAR chairman asked his captain to remember Wallace's voice, which made the 68-year-old feel valued.

Ad
"He told his boat captain, Gary, 'When I'm gone, I want you to make damn sure that they listen to what Rusty's got to say'. I was staying on the damn boat dock in the Bahamas, and when that happened, and not too much later, Bill passed away, but he really made me feel good, because I never lied to him at all, ever," Rusty Wallace said.

Wallace competed in the NASCAR Cup Series between 1980 and 2005. The 1989 Winston Cup champion finished in the top ten in points 17 times and compiled a 10‑year streak in the 1990s. After joining Penske Racing in 1991, he notched 37 wins with the team before retiring.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications