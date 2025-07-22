“Mr. France don’t like being played”: Insider weighs in on potential 23XI-NASCAR lawsuit settlement

On the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast on YouTube, NASCAR insider Tommy Baldwin gave his take on the ongoing legal battle between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR. The parties have been involved in a lawsuit since October 2024.Both FRM and 23XI Racing had refused to sign the new charter agreement and filed an antitrust lawsuit against the governing body's chairman, Jim France, for monopolistic practices. Following the same, on Thursday, the court denied the teams' request for a temporary restraining order preventing them from taking back their charters. Both teams competed as open teams in Sunday's Dover Motor Speedway race.Reflecting on the ongoing fiasco, insider Tommy Baldwin stated (via YouTube):&quot;I hope it gets settled. I hope, you know, Mr. France is a tough man. He doesn’t like being played like this, and you got a lot of money on the other side at play. So, it's going to be interesting to watch how it (unfolds). The biggest thing is what is going to happen if NASCAR has to open their books. What's going to happen, right? That's the decision NASCAR is going to have to make — whether to negotiate after or say, “Yeah, we're going to open our books and show you everything.” So, we'll see. That time's coming, right? It's coming pretty soon, a couple months. So, we'll see.&quot; [39:19]Both teams purchased charters from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024. The drivers affected by the decision include Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst, and Tyler Reddick from 23XI Racing, followed by Noah Gragson, Zane Smith, and Todd Gilliland from Front Row Motorsports.Michael Jordan's co-owned team, 23XI Racing, and Bob Jenkins' Front Row Motorsports prepare for the upcoming December trialFollowing the ongoing charter agreement battle with the governing body chairman, Jim France, 23XI Racing and FRM accused the France family of running a monopoly in the sport. They also claimed that the sanctioning body has violated antitrust laws in the new charter agreement.&quot;Dec. 1 is all that matters. Mark your calendar,&quot; Denny Hamlin (co-owner of 23XI) said (via Associated Press).Reflecting on the same, Michael Jordan, who owns 23XI alongside Hamlin, made a bold move and ran as an open charter team for the Dover race last Sunday. They aim to do the same for this weekend's Indianapolis race. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass further explained:“According to NASCAR filing today: Both 23XI and FRM have completed the paperwork to race as open teams at Dover and Indianapolis.”In December 2024, the US District Court agreed upon the preliminary injunction allowing both teams to retain their charter rights for the 2025 season. However, fast-forwarding to June 2025, the Fourth Circuit Court overturned the decision and asked the teams to compete as open teams for the rest of the season. The case is set to go on trial on December 1, 2025.