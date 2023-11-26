“I learned all from them”: Kyle Busch credits his father as the "main reason" behind his start in racing

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was introduced to racing at a very young age. He was exposed to motorsports through his family. His father, Tom Busch, was involved in the local racing scene, competing in various amateur racing events, and his older brother, Kurt Busch, also became a successful NASCAR driver.

His father’s influence-initiated the passion of racing for future two-time NASCAR champion. That’s what #8 Richard Childress Racing spoke about last year. During a podcast at Audiodrama, Busch gives full credit to his father for entering into racing and NASCAR.

“A lot. He was basically the main reason why I got into racing. If you ask my mom, she wanted me to be an orthodontist. Having that time of just being able to understand, having my dad teach me … my dad had a normal job and was home and we would travel on the weekends and race together … my dad and some of his other good friends who are in racing, we all worked together, I learned all from them.”

Kyle Busch's journey into racing and NASCAR was primarily fueled by his early exposure, family support, and his undeniable talent behind the wheel.

When Kyle Busch started racing in NASCAR

The NASCAR veteran began racing in the late 1990s, competing in the Legends car series in Las Vegas at the age of 13. He quickly showed talent and skill, winning numerous races and championships in Legends cars. His success at this level attracted attention, and he soon progressed to other racing series.

In 2001, at just 16 years old, Busch made his NASCAR debut in the Truck Series. He drove for Roush Racing (now Roush Fenway Racing) and impressed many with his performances. The following year, he signed with Hendrick Motorsports and competed in the Xfinity Series (formerly the Busch Series) and made his Cup Series debut in 2004.

Throughout his career, Kyle Busch has established himself as one of the most talented and accomplished drivers in NASCAR. He's known for his aggressive driving style, versatility across different racing series, and remarkable success in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he has won multiple races and secured championships in 2015 and 2019.

