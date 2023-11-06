NASCAR 2023 points standings after NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season finally came to an end at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday (November 5). Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney earned his first Cup title after finishing second ahead of the fellow championship 4 drivers Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell.
Ross Chastain led a race-high 157 laps and drove away his #12 Ford from Blaney to win the season finale race at Phoenix. He received 57 points and moved to ninth place in the points table with 2299 points.
With P2 finish, Blaney became the new Cup Series champion and ended his phenomenal 2023 season on a very high note. He gained 35 points and holds the top spot in the Cup Series standings with 5035 points, three wins, and eight top-10 finishes.
William Byron, who started on pole, failed to take advantage, finishing P4. He gained 33 points and ended his breakout season in third place in the points table with 5033 points.
Kyle Larson finished the season in second position with 5034 points, Christopher Bell in fourth place with 5001 points, and Denny Hamlin in fifth with 2383 points in the championship standings. 2022 cup champion Joey Logano finished 12th in the standings with 2258 points.
NASCAR points table after 2023 season finale at Phoenix Raceway
Below is the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the end of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Ryan Blaney (P) - 5035
- Kyle Larson (P) - 5034
- William Byron (P) - 5033
- Christopher Bell (P) - 5001
- Denny Hamlin - 2383
- Tyler Reddick - 2344
- Chris Buescher - 2310
- Brad Keselowski - 2302
- Ross Chastain - 2299
- Bubba Wallace - 2279
- Martin Truex Jr. - 2269
- Joey Logano - 2258
- Kevin Harvick - 2241
- Kyle Busch - 2232
- Michael McDowell - 2185
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2168
- Chase Elliott - 820
- Ty Gibbs # - 771
- Daniel Suarez - 756
- Alex Bowman - 701
- AJ Allmendinger - 692
- Aric Almirola - 675
- Ryan Preece - 637
- Austin Cindric - 626
- Corey LaJoie - 603
- Justin Haley - 593
- Erik Jones - 578
- Todd Gilliland - 554
- Austin Dillon - 545
- Chase Briscoe - 534
- Harrison Burton - 452
- Ty Dillon - 364
- Noah Gragson - 199
- Cody Ware - 65
- Jenson Button - 45
- Mike Rockenfeller - 39
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Brodie Kostecki - 15
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1