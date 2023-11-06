NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 points standings after NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 06, 2023 11:01 IST
NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing
Cars take Turn 4 to start a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season finally came to an end at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday (November 5). Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney earned his first Cup title after finishing second ahead of the fellow championship 4 drivers Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell.

Ross Chastain led a race-high 157 laps and drove away his #12 Ford from Blaney to win the season finale race at Phoenix. He received 57 points and moved to ninth place in the points table with 2299 points.

With P2 finish, Blaney became the new Cup Series champion and ended his phenomenal 2023 season on a very high note. He gained 35 points and holds the top spot in the Cup Series standings with 5035 points, three wins, and eight top-10 finishes.

William Byron, who started on pole, failed to take advantage, finishing P4. He gained 33 points and ended his breakout season in third place in the points table with 5033 points.

Kyle Larson finished the season in second position with 5034 points, Christopher Bell in fourth place with 5001 points, and Denny Hamlin in fifth with 2383 points in the championship standings. 2022 cup champion Joey Logano finished 12th in the standings with 2258 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 season finale at Phoenix Raceway

Below is the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the end of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Ryan Blaney (P) - 5035
  2. Kyle Larson (P) - 5034
  3. William Byron (P) - 5033
  4. Christopher Bell (P) - 5001
  5. Denny Hamlin - 2383
  6. Tyler Reddick - 2344
  7. Chris Buescher - 2310
  8. Brad Keselowski - 2302
  9. Ross Chastain - 2299
  10. Bubba Wallace - 2279
  11. Martin Truex Jr. - 2269
  12. Joey Logano - 2258
  13. Kevin Harvick - 2241
  14. Kyle Busch - 2232
  15. Michael McDowell - 2185
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2168
  17. Chase Elliott - 820
  18. Ty Gibbs # - 771
  19. Daniel Suarez - 756
  20. Alex Bowman - 701
  21. AJ Allmendinger - 692
  22. Aric Almirola - 675
  23. Ryan Preece - 637
  24. Austin Cindric - 626
  25. Corey LaJoie - 603
  26. Justin Haley - 593
  27. Erik Jones - 578
  28. Todd Gilliland - 554
  29. Austin Dillon - 545
  30. Chase Briscoe - 534
  31. Harrison Burton - 452
  32. Ty Dillon - 364
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. Jenson Button - 45
  36. Mike Rockenfeller - 39
  37. Travis Pastrana - 26
  38. Brodie Kostecki - 15
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  40. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  41. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...