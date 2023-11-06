NASCAR 2023 points standings after NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season finally came to an end at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday (November 5). Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney earned his first Cup title after finishing second ahead of the fellow championship 4 drivers Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell.

Ross Chastain led a race-high 157 laps and drove away his #12 Ford from Blaney to win the season finale race at Phoenix. He received 57 points and moved to ninth place in the points table with 2299 points.

With P2 finish, Blaney became the new Cup Series champion and ended his phenomenal 2023 season on a very high note. He gained 35 points and holds the top spot in the Cup Series standings with 5035 points, three wins, and eight top-10 finishes.

William Byron, who started on pole, failed to take advantage, finishing P4. He gained 33 points and ended his breakout season in third place in the points table with 5033 points.

Kyle Larson finished the season in second position with 5034 points, Christopher Bell in fourth place with 5001 points, and Denny Hamlin in fifth with 2383 points in the championship standings. 2022 cup champion Joey Logano finished 12th in the standings with 2258 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 season finale at Phoenix Raceway

Below is the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the end of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Ryan Blaney (P) - 5035 Kyle Larson (P) - 5034 William Byron (P) - 5033 Christopher Bell (P) - 5001 Denny Hamlin - 2383 Tyler Reddick - 2344 Chris Buescher - 2310 Brad Keselowski - 2302 Ross Chastain - 2299 Bubba Wallace - 2279 Martin Truex Jr. - 2269 Joey Logano - 2258 Kevin Harvick - 2241 Kyle Busch - 2232 Michael McDowell - 2185 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2168 Chase Elliott - 820 Ty Gibbs # - 771 Daniel Suarez - 756 Alex Bowman - 701 AJ Allmendinger - 692 Aric Almirola - 675 Ryan Preece - 637 Austin Cindric - 626 Corey LaJoie - 603 Justin Haley - 593 Erik Jones - 578 Todd Gilliland - 554 Austin Dillon - 545 Chase Briscoe - 534 Harrison Burton - 452 Ty Dillon - 364 Noah Gragson - 199 Cody Ware - 65 Jenson Button - 45 Mike Rockenfeller - 39 Travis Pastrana - 26 Brodie Kostecki - 15 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport - 1