“I’ll always cherish”: Chase Elliott looks back on his landmark NASCAR triumph

Chase Elliott reflected on his first-ever win in the Cup Series. On returning to the location of his first win, Watkins Glen, he discussed his win with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Elliott claimed his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series on August 5, 2018, at Watkins Glen International. He broke through and led 52 laps, including the last 34, to win decisively over Martin Truex Jr. by about seven seconds. This was not only a breakthrough in Elliott's career, but also in the history of Hendrick Motorsports since it was the team's 250th win.Elliott achieved success in the race by mastering the road course, where he continued the legacy of his father, who had won his first Cup at Riverside in 1983. Throughout the 90-lap/220-mile race, Elliott had a clean, powerful performance, fuel management, and track position to fend off challengers of top competition. His victory was the conclusion to a tough run of close calls, several times finishing second.Reflecting on the race, Chase Elliott said:&quot;It was just a really cool day and something I always cherish, always remember, Jimmy pushing me around was amazing, a guy that I've looked up to for so long, and being teammates with him and just how much I leaned on him throughout that whole process and coming up short so many times. So, just a lot of really cool things about the weekend, the similarities between my dad and I getting our first win, just a lot of really cool stuff. I don't mean to harp on it, but it was a cool day for us.&quot;Chase Elliott started the 2025 season by winning the exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium in the Cook Out Clash that allowed him to demonstrate he was up to the pressure early on in the season.Although he finished 15th in the intensely competitive Daytona 500, Elliott has had a consistent season with several top-10 results. The highlight of his 2025 campaign has been his dramatic victory at the Atlanta Motor Speedway (his hometown track), where he surged to the front of the field on the final lap to end his winless run.Chase Elliott looked back on breaking winless run in front of home fansChase Elliott broke a 44-race winless streak by securing a dramatic victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. He made a thrilling last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski to claim the win in a highly competitive race that featured 46 lead swaps among 13 drivers and several accidents.Reflecting on the win with SiriusXM, Elliott said:&quot;Yeah, it was wild. You know, got just a couple really good situations off of four and had a really big shove there and into one. I think I got two for one there with a couple to go that got me by, I forget who, and then the 45 and that got me to third. And I'm not exactly sure what happened, but somehow or another, Alex got to third or got me to second, I'm sorry. And I couldn't really tell how that happened. And when I saw him in my mirror, I thought, well, you know, that's better than somebody else.&quot;Chase Elliott led for 41 laps and benefited from a crucial push from teammate Alex Bowman in the closing laps, continuing the Elliott family legacy at Atlanta, where his father Bill Elliott had five wins.