"I’ll always be by your side": Samantha Busch delivers heartfelt message to husband Kyle Busch after Bristol Cup race struggle

At the recent Bristol Cup Series race, Kyle Busch had a difficult day, spinning several times and finishing in 25th place. Following that difficult race, Samantha Busch shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram account to support her husband.

Although the No. 8 driver has a decent record with eight Cup wins at Bristol Motor Speedway, his performance in the Cup series in the recent past doesn’t really speak of his past success. Even though he has won a Truck Series recently, Busch has not managed to take a Cup race win in the last 25 events.

In support of her husband in this difficult period, Samantha Busch shared a post on Instagram with a picture of the couple hugging taken at the Bristol Motor Speedway. She wrote in the caption:

"Its been a rough string of races. I’ll always be by your side to love, support and uplift you any way I can."

Samantha Busch is always on the road with the Richard Childress Racing driver and often shares her support for her husband’s career on social media.

Kyle Busch, despite his recent drought, has a record of 63 Cup wins, placing him on top among the current active drivers. He also ranks ninth on the list of all-time wins and is one of the greatest drivers of the sport.

Kyle Busch's challenging day at Bristol Cup race

Kyle Busch had a lot of issues in the Bristol Cup race, beginning at the start of Stage 1. Busch encountered tire issues that forced him to perform a spectacular tire replacement in which he moved from the upper track to the lower and made a 180-degree turn to change the tire.

Towards the middle of the race on Lap 228, Busch, who was 31st, spun out which required a caution flag.

With the stage drawing to an end, teams got ready for another set of pit stops. Even with the setbacks, Busch held on to his sense of humor, laughing at his spin-out and making a joke about how he was helping others out with their tire problems.

In his radio, Kyle Busch said (via Motorsports reporter for The Athletic Jordan Bianchi):

"I'm so glad to be the one saving everyone's a**."

But the 38-year-old driver's problems persisted as he hit a pit crew member on Bristol’s pit road, making his race more complicated.

With all the difficulties he encountered during the race, Kyle Busch survived and eventually ended up in 25th place.