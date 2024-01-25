"I'll let you know when I know": Martin Truex Jr. shrugs off NASCAR Cup Series retirement until later this season

Martin Truex Jr.'s future in the highest echelon of NASCAR has always been a mystery. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has hinted at retirement from the sport on numerous occasions in the past, somewhat fueled by the occasional lack of performance on the track.

The #19 Toyota Camry driver's 2023 NASCAR season kicked off in the best way possible with a win during the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Despite finishing the regular season with three victories to his name, the New Jersey native's championship bid fell apart during the postseason playoffs.

As he had hinted at retirement once his performance on track dwindles, Martin Truex Jr. was asked the same question again this year by FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass.

The 43-year-old driver shut down any speculation about his retirement from NASCAR in 2024. Replying to the notable stock car racing journalist, Truex Jr. said:

"I mean come on, It's January. I expect that question from you a lot this year Bob and I can tell you it's probably gonna take even longer this year to figure it out. You might have to wait till September. I'll let you know when I know."

It remains to be seen how far Martin Truex Jr.'s championship bid, assisted by the brand new Toyota Cup Series Next Gen car, the Camry XSE, goes this season.

Martin Truex Jr.'s plans on how to defend his 2023 Busch Light Clash win this season

Looking to kick off the 2024 Cup Series season in a similar manner to last year, Martin Truex Jr. and the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing team will be raring for another strong start.

Speaking on how he plans on defending last year's victory, Truex Jr. told FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass:

"Excited to get out there and see if we can do it again. I like the new format with the not having to qualify. What we learned last year should really be helpful and hopefully, we can find a little bit more from there and go back it up."

The 2024 Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum kicks off on February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.