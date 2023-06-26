“I’ll pay for the f**king thing”- Ryan Blaney offers to pay for SAFER barrier at Nashville Superspeedway after Sunday’s heavy crash

Ryan Blaney's latest outing at the Nashville Superspeedway during Sunday's Ally 400 did not end the way the Team Penske driver would have hoped for. With the NASCAR Cup Series returning to racing after a week-long break, a restart during the 400-mile-long event caught the #12 Ford Mustang driver out.

The chain of events leading up to Baney's head-on crash with a solid concrete wall started when 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick lost a wheel on the entrance to pit road. Bringing out the yellow flag, the field stacked up at a restart when the #6 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski failed to accelerate.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ryan Blaney said he would pay for SAFER Barrier in the spot that he hit but expects the track to put it there after his wreck. He said he is OK, he just needed time to catch his breath after the wreck. Ryan Blaney said he would pay for SAFER Barrier in the spot that he hit but expects the track to put it there after his wreck. He said he is OK, he just needed time to catch his breath after the wreck. https://t.co/Q3vubU4Iua

As the rest of the pack tried to avoid the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver, Ryan Blaney was unlucky in a series of check-ups by various drivers around him, including himself. As a result, he was hit by Kyle Busch from behind, sending both cars into the grass, hitting the wall eventually.

Elaborating on how there need to be SAFER Barriers all over the track, he later said in a post-race interview:

"I'm sure they'll put one (SAFER Barrier) on it after this. It sucks that things like that have to happen, then you're like 'Oh we'll put a SAFER barrier on it now.' You know, why are you not doing the whole track? I'll pay for the f**king thing to get put on there, it's like three feet. I'm fine, just kind of pissed."

As Ryan Blaney needed a moment to regain his senses after the impact, the #12 Ford Mustang driver's comments after the race certainly do make sense.

Denny Hamlin comments on Ryan Blaney's crash at Nashville Superspeedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was one of the few drivers that spoke his mind on Team Penske's Ryan Blaney crashing out of the Ally 400 on Sunday. Hitting a bare concrete wall head-on, Hamlin who has been one of the sport's most outspoken drivers in the current day and age, said:

"I mean, certainly nothing should be overlooked. I think Jerry from NASCAR is the one in charge of making sure all the facilities are where they should be. It's hard for me to know until you see it. Obviously, we can hit anywhere."

Fans of the sport can expect a detailed take from the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver after he has taken a look at the incident.

