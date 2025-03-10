“I’ll try to learn from it and not do it again”: Chase Briscoe speaks his mind after provoking an ‘unfortunate’ situation in Phoenix

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe got involved in a multi-car wreck during the Shriners Children’s 500 on Sunday, March 9. Later, during a post-race interview, he explained the situation that caused the pile-up on the track.

Briscoe debuted in the Cup Series in 2021 with the now-defunct NASCAR Cup Series team Stewart Haas Racing. He spent four seasons with the team, securing two wins, 31 top-10 finishes, and three pole positions. In the 2025 season, he moved to Joe Gibbs Racing, replacing Martin Truex Jr. In his debut race with the team, he secured pole position at the Daytona 500 and finished the race in fourth place.

Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell brought out a caution flag for a flat tire, which resulted in a restart. Following the restart, the traffic fanned out in four and five wide on Turns 1 and 2. Later, the incident happened on lap 99, during stage two of the race.

Justin Haley made contact with Chase Briscoe's #19 Toyota Camry XSE, sending him into Carson Hocevar's car. Following the momentum, the Spire Motorsports driver got slammed into the outside wall, and the impact blew open Briscoe's right-side window. As Hocevar slammed into the wall, other drivers around had no place to go, resulting in a huge wreck.

Reflecting upon the same, the #19 Toyota driver said:

"Yeah, that's about the biggest you would crash and feed it. Yeah, it was a big one. Yeah, just on that restart. You know, we're all kind of pretty far wide, and I just climbed over the sevens right front."

"So, yeah, unfortunately, you know, we were able to go to the tail and drove back up, like thirteenth, and felt really good about our Bass Pro Shop and got myself in a bad spot, you know, it's probably trying to fade a little more left to throw it at the 77 was on my earth here climbed is for the seventh right for us. So, yeah, unfortunate, but try to learn from it, not do that again, and go on to Vegas," he added.

Chase Briscoe had a slow start and qualified in P30 for the Shriners Children’s 500. Following a slow start, Briscoe ended his run after the wreck and secured a P35 finish.

“Biggest points day of my career”: Chase Briscoe on the Daytona 500 penalty appeal

Joe Gibbs Racing was slammed with a hefty penalty of 100 driver point deduction and a fine of $100,000 after the Daytona 500 race. NASCAR mentioned that Briscoe's car's spoiler was modified during the 500-mile race, which resulted in a penalty. However, the team decided to appeal the penalty.

On March 5, 2025, the governing body revealed the decision of the appeal for the L-2 penalty at the inaugural race at Daytona International Speedway.

"JGR/Chase Briscoe WIN the appeal to the penalty issued after the Daytona 500 for holes in the spoiler base being altered. His 100 points restored and no suspension to James Small and no fine to the team," wrote NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass on X.

Soon after the news, Chase Briscoe shared his excitement and said:

"Biggest points day of my career! We’re back! In all seriousness thank you to @NASCAR for giving us the option to show our evidence and huge thank you to everyone at @JoeGibbsRacing who put in countless hours to put everything together."

The #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver's crew chief, James Small, returned to the Phoenix Raceway after Joe Gibbs Racing won the appeal.

