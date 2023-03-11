"I look forward to that all that rubbing and tapping": Jenson Button is 'excited' to drive the NASCAR stock car

The Circuit of the Americas is familiar territory for the former F1 driver and 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button. However, used to going around the Austin, Texas track behind the wheel of an F1 car, the 43-year-old will be seen out of his comfort zone as he prepares to take on the challenge of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Slated to make his debut in the sport this season with a drive on three separate occasions, Button will be kicking off his NASCAR career with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 26, 2023. The other two appearances behind Rick Ware Racing's #15 Ford Mustang come in the form of the Chicago Street Race and the Indianapolis Road Course later this year.

Speaking on how F1 and NASCAR as forms of motorsports are poles apart, Jenson Button elaborated on what he thinks the track and the sport have in store for him and said:

“I enjoy the track, it’s flowing, in an F1 car it’s just awesome. You go through Turn 1 and through the Esses, all the way down to Turn 9 it’s just change of direction after change of direction. In a stock car it’s very different. It’s obviously a lot slower, and they’re going side-by-side through Turn 3 and Turn 4, which is just crazy, but I look forward to that all that rubbing and tapping and what have you. It’s going to be an exciting experience."

Watch Jenson Button compete at this year's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at The Circuit of the Americas on March 26, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX Sports.

Jenson Button says he has been rewatching past NASCAR races to prepare for his debut

To make the most of his limited time behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car, former F1 driver Jenson Button has been doing his homework ahead of his debut in the sport later this month.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Jenson Button to do three Cup races for Rick Ware Racing with support from Stewart-Haas. COTA, Chicago street course, Indy road course. Mike Bugarewicz to oversee program. Jenson Button to do three Cup races for Rick Ware Racing with support from Stewart-Haas. COTA, Chicago street course, Indy road course. Mike Bugarewicz to oversee program. https://t.co/ZKoJFcH1iK

Button spoke about how he watched last year's race at COTA multiple times to understand the dynamics of stock car racing and said:

"The racing in stock cars around COTA has been good as well. I’ve watched last year’s race probably 20 times now just to get an understanding of where they’re putting the car, the different styles of driving, who’s more aggressive than others. So the race last year was really good fun to watch, so I look forward to the action.”

While United Rentals Work United 500 goes live this Sunday, Button will be seen driving later this month at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA in Austin, Texas.

