NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Phoenix Raceway at Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500. The venue will host the fourth race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the one-mile-long oval track will host the United Rentals Work United 500 for the 53rd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track this weekend to compete in over 312 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 318.864 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2023 NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup event at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, March 10, 2023

United Rentals Work United 500 practice: High 82°, Low 58°, mostly cloudy, and 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

United Rentals Work United 500 qualifying: High 82°, Low 55°, partly sunny, and 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

United Rentals Work United 500 main race: High 82°, Low 54°, partly sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Phoenix

(ET)



Fri

5-ARCA p&q

6:35-FS2-Cup prac (50 min)

8-FS2-ARCA race (150)



Sat-FS1

12:35-Xfin p&q

2:05-Cup qual

3:30-NASCAR RaceDay

4:30-Xfin race 45-45-110



Sun

2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

3-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

3:30-FOX-Cup race 60-125-127



Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 iteration of United Rentals Work United 500 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Josh Berry #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Todd Gilliland #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Zane Smith (i) #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch an action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Phoenix Raceway on March 12 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

