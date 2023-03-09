Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 09, 2023 17:44 IST
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Phoenix Raceway at Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500. The venue will host the fourth race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the one-mile-long oval track will host the United Rentals Work United 500 for the 53rd time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track this weekend to compete in over 312 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 318.864 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2023 NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup event at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, March 10, 2023

United Rentals Work United 500 practice: High 82°, Low 58°, mostly cloudy, and 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

United Rentals Work United 500 qualifying: High 82°, Low 55°, partly sunny, and 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

United Rentals Work United 500 main race: High 82°, Low 54°, partly sunny, and a 1% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 iteration of United Rentals Work United 500 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Josh Berry
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Zane Smith (i)
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch an action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Phoenix Raceway on March 12 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
