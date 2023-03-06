"I love the art of it”: NASCAR driver Ross Chastain expresses IndyCar interest

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain recently expressed his desire to compete in the prestigious IndyCar Series.

Ross Chastain had a conversation with IndyCar driver Conor Daly about exploring the open-wheel race from the IndyCar Series. They met while driving a Chevrolet simulator.

The #1 Chevrolet driver addressed the same issues during his media day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He stated the conversation with the Indy driver put him in a place where he believes that the entry may soon come true.

Ross Chastain admitted that he wanted to explore other racing stuff and increasing interest in open-wheel racing has also inspired his move.

Chastain said:

“Our Cup simulator is right next to the Chevy IndyCar simulator, so I pass those guys weekly now. I just had some genuine questions. I wouldn’t even know where to start. I didn’t know what to ask him. He gave me a lot of advice, some definitely probably turned me away from it, but some was definitely attainable one day. But I’m focused on Cup racing."

The American stated that he is open to exploring other opportunities and affirmed his love for racing. Chastain said:

"If something ever came about where I could explore other racing — if it’s sports cars, other race tracks, other ways of racing cars. I just want to race. I feel like right now I can put myself in more opportunities than I’ve ever been able to to race, whether it’s last night in the truck race, some Xfinity races here and there."

He added:

"My goal is Cup racing and my goal is circle-track NASCAR racing, but exploring the horizons of other stuff is an inner desire I have. I love racing. I love the art of it.”

“Justin and I have a love for racing” - Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain and Trackouse Racing had an impressive last NASCAR season. He won two Cup Series races, finished second in the Championship standings and established himself as a future championship contender.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks, who has introduced impressive racing ventures, such as Project 91 has expressed interest in other racing series. He has not ruled out getting into the IndyCar Series as an owner.

Chastain further said:

“Justin and I have a love for racing. So if we can both go and enjoy it — you see him off running Trans-Am races. … We share that love for driving cars to the limit. I don’t care if it has fenders or no fenders, if it has ABS or drum brakes. I want to go race the dirt track 30 miles from where I grew up that I never got to race at.”

Ross Chastain currently leads the Cup Series with 129 points.

