Trackhouse Racing Team: 2021 season preview

The Trackhouse Racing Team was formed as a result of a partnership between Justin Marks of the Trackhouse Entertainment Group and Grammy Award-winning rapper Armando Christian Perez, also famously known as "Pitbull."

The single-car team is set to make its debut in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series with Mexican Daniel Suarez behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet.

Marks, a former driver himself, mentioned that the mission of the Trackhouse Racing Team is way beyond just racing.

Co-owner Pitbull became interested in racing ever since he watched the 1990 movie "Days of Thunder" starring Tom Cruise. His vision is to use the Trackhouse Racing Team platform to tell stories about cars and races in order to unify and bring people together.

Pitbull is a renowned philanthropist and education ambassador. He runs a charter school in Miami as well. He believes much like music, NASCAR, too, is a universal language.

.@pitbull, speaking for one of the charter schools he operates, jokes after he hears the school bell and then explains why he wanted to be involved in NASCAR as a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing: pic.twitter.com/I4jv8F6wDq — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 2, 2021

What to expect from Trackhouse Racing Team

The Marks-Pitbull-owned Trackhouse Racing Team is one of the three new teams this NASCAR season.

The single-car team has an affiliation with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and is set to make its official Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 with the No. 99 Chevrolet piloted by Daniel Suarez.

While the Trackhouse Racing Team will be all about winning and creating a successful team, Marks believes that their vision is pinned more toward 2022 with the new NextGen car that will have debuted by then.

In that regard, this season will be more of a stepping stone for bigger and better things to come in 2022 and beyond.

Trackhouse Racing Team Driver Daniel Suarez

Daniel Alejandro Suárez Garza is the only Mexican driver competing in NASCAR. Into his fifth season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Suarez has raced with rather big teams in the past.

He will take the driving duties for the No.99 iFLY Chevy Camaro.

In 2020, with the Gaunt Brothers Racing, Suarez finished 31st in the final standings. He had no wins, no top-5s, or no top-10s.

The 29-year-old Mexican will be in search of his first career win in the Cup Series. His career-best is a second-place finish at Pocono in 2018 with the Joe Gibbs Racing team. Suárez also won the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with them.

99 fending off the pack up front 💪 pic.twitter.com/GY35uw2GMo — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 12, 2021

Of course, a win in the 2021 season would be great, but getting back up in the top 5 and top 10 would not be a bad effort for the Mexican either.

Trackhouse Racing Team's Daniel Suarez will have Travis Mack as his crew chief. Mack has experience both as Xfinity and Cup Series crew chief.

Daniel Suarez performance in the Speedweeks

Trackhouse Racing Team driver Daniel Suarez finished 10th overall in qualifying and locked in a spot for the Daytona 500.

The Mexican backed it up with an eighth-place finish in Duel 1.

Pretty happy with tonight's run. We had a sporty #99 iFLY Chevy Camaro with fresh tires, struggled a little on old ones but we know what we got to do to improve for Sunday's big race 💪🏽 #TeamChevy #SuarezNation https://t.co/Krv5Z5Omxp — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) February 12, 2021

Daniel Suarez will start on the inside row at the Great American Race on Feb 14.

