“I would love to do race up there”: William Byron elaborates on the track he hopes to see on the 2024 NASCAR schedule

NASCAR driver William Byron is enthusiastic about the possibility of racing in Canada, specifically in Montreal.

William Byron has revealed that he would love to see a race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada, added to the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

According to a recent interview on Eric Estepp’s YouTube channel, William Byron said:

"I like Montreal uh watching that race from afar as a kid it was cool uh it's a great F1 race and great atmosphere up there so I would love to go race up there in Canada um you know and see how that is."

He added:

"'I look forward to that if that's the case if we go there and um that's high on My bucket list and I'd say a couple of other ones just I mean just the traditional tracks that we've always had in NASCAR but I'm all for traveling to different countries and hopefully Canada."

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a 2.71-mile (4.36 km) semi-permanent road course located on Île Notre-Dame in the Saint Lawrence River in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The track is best known for hosting the Canadian Grand Prix, a Formula One race that has been held at the circuit since 1978.

The track has also hosted several other major motorsport events, including the IndyCar Series, the World Sportscar Championship, and the Canadian Touring Car Championship. However, it has never hosted a NASCAR race.

If NASCAR were to add a race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to the 2024 schedule, it would be the first time that NASCAR has raced in Canada since 2013, when the series held a race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

In addition to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, William Byron also mentioned that he would be interested in seeing NASCAR races at other international tracks, such as those in Europe and South America.

He said:

"I'm all for traveling to different countries and hopefully Canada, I think it would be great to take NASCAR to a global audience."

William Byron's excitement about the possibility of racing in Montreal in 2024 is a testament to the enduring appeal of NASCAR and its ability to captivate both drivers and fans.

NASCAR has been exploring the possibility of expanding its international presence for several years. In 2017, the series held a race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, the first time that NASCAR had raced in Mexico since 1996.

In 2019, NASCAR announced that it would be holding a race at Brands Hatch in the United Kingdom in 2020. However, the race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR has not yet announced any plans for international races in 2024, but the series has said that it is still interested in expanding its global presence.

If NASCAR were to add a race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to the 2024 schedule, it would be a significant step forward for the series' international expansion efforts. It would also be a great opportunity for fans to see NASCAR drivers race on one of the most iconic tracks in the world.