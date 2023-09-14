23XI Racing driver and 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs contender Tyler Reddick's recent victory at Kansas Speedway has firmly cemented him in the upcoming Round of 12.

The #45 Toyota Camry TRD driver managed to win the Hollywood Casino 400 last Sunday with a late move during the final laps of the event, clinching his berth in the next round of the postseason.

Reddick has always been referred to as a driver who loves to race. One can see the emotions of the 27-year-old from behind the wheel as he makes aggressive moves on track, be it for the lead or for P10.

Trying to turn this into results as he challenges for the title this year, Tyler Reddick has tried to curb his aggressive enthusiasm behind the wheel in favor of calculated risk.

The Corning, California native recently elaborated on his strategy going into last weekend's race and told motorsport.com:

“With the speed that we bring week-in and week-out, especially in this first round, we can to a degree kind of afford to, I love racing at 105 percent, but like I don’t know if this is the time to do it in this first round."

Reddick further elaborated on what he thinks is the right time to turn on the afterburners as the playoff battles heat up amongst the drivers and said:

“Try and minimize the risk just a little bit. I think for all of us, just pull it back a little bit, let’s have some consistent days. We have enough speed to still get points, and we’re working on that. I think we go into the Round of 12, we pick it up just a little bit, and as we keep going, we’ll just keep amping it up if we have to.”

Tyler Reddick recaps his winning pass during last weekend's playoff race at Kansas

The driver of the #45 Toyota Camry TRD, Tyler Reddick spoke about how he managed to pass both Joey Logano and Erik Jones on the final lap of the Hollywood Casino 400 last weekend. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he elaborated:

"Just drove it down in there and it stuck, right? We just did a good job of finding the hole and finding an open space. People lined up in some odd places I think, and it just opened up us to get to the bottom and jump a couple rows."

Watch Tyler Reddick keep his playoffs charge going as NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday for the final race of the Round of 16.