“I love that we’re trying new things” - Jenson Button excited to race in upcoming NASCAR Chicago City Street Race

Former F1 driver and 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button is one driver from across the Pacific Ocean who has warmed up to NASCAR as a sport.

The former Brawn GP driver has been involved in stock car racing for quite a while now. His first appearance in a stock car came while testing for the Garage 56 program which was due to visit Le Mans earlier this year.

Followed by his appearance in the Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas this year, Button went on to represent the Garage 56 program in France.

Teaming up with seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, Button drove a modified Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 around the famed Circuit de la Sarthe.

With a little over a week left before Jenson Button's second Cup Series race in Chicago, the 43-year-old driver seemed to be in high spirits ahead of the Grant Park 220. He said in an interview:

"I think it's the first time I've raced in an actual city in a racing car. You know, Monaco is a principality but I wouldn't class it as a city. I think this will bring in definitely a different fan base."

"I think it's great that we're willing to try something different. I love that we're trying new things just like taking a stock car to Le Mans. Amazing and I think what a great opportunity."

Jenson Button feels NASCAR race in Europe could be perfect follow-up to Garage 56 program

With NASCAR's exhibition entry at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans creating interest from European fans of racing towards stock car racing, Jenson Button thinks now is the time to capitalize on the same.

Talking to Matt Weaver of Sportsnaut.com, the former F1 driver elaborated:

“I do think it can be big and doing a race next year would be great. We have to get the jump on what we did at Le Mans. I think it has such a big following, it created so many memes, I saw the craze on social media. It could be easily forgotten so I think it needs to be jumped on as soon as possible, so I think a race in Europe would be great.”

It remains to be seen if any interest is shown by the governing body towards hosting a NASCAR Cup Series race in Europe.

